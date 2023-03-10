Nearly five months after its disappearance, Tanilba House's unique direction finder has been found.
Owners Deirdre and Glenn Hall are elated to have a priceless piece of history back in its rightful spot at Port Stephens' oldest original house, established circa 1831.
"We are over the moon, elated, relieved and so happy to have it back. I gave it a kiss and hug and welcomed it home," Ms Hall said.
The direction finder was found by the couple's neighbour Margaret and her walking friends, Sue and Lorraine on Tuesday morning, March 7.
"[It was found] on their early morning walk leaning up against the wall near the Foreshore Hall on Tanilba Avenue," Ms Hall said.
"Someone clearly left it there overnight as it is a very high profile spot."
Ms Hall said she felt order had been restored with the return of the direction finder and a weight had been lifted off her shoulders.
"We were so upset that something so historically significant, unique and state heritage listed was stolen on our watch, and we couldn't help but feel responsible," she said.
"We didn't feel complete without it."
Now that it's back in their possession, Ms Hall said she was working out a way to make the finder "theft-proof".
"We haven't put it back on its plinth yet as we are working through how we make it more theft proof and also getting a camera installed so this doesn't happen again," she said.
She wanted to thank those who kept searching for the finder and the community for their support.
