There's a new skipper at the helm of Port Stephens' tourism body.
Following a national recruitment campaign, Destination Port Stephens has appointed Stephen Keogh as its new chief executive officer.
"We're delighted to welcome Stephen's strong leadership and extensive experience in the tourism and major events space and know he'll be a great addition to the organisation," chair of Destination Port Stephens, Sarah Smith, said.
The recruitment of the new CEO follows the retirement of Eileen Gilliland, who held the role for five years, at the end of 2022.
"With over 60 applications, it was a tough recruitment process but Stephen was a standout and we're confident he'll be a great fit for our organisation and its members," Ms Smith said.
Mr Keogh has extensive government and private sector experience in leading teams in tourism and major events in Australia and overseas.
Most recently, Mr Keogh served on the senior executive team at the Singapore Sports Hub and prior to this, worked with Destination NSW for 11 years.
Mr Keogh has strong connections to Port Stephens, having worked to support major events such as Sail Port Stephens, Tastes of the Bay and Love Sea Food over the years.
"I'm a huge fan of Port Stephens - it's such a beautiful place with so much to offer. I am really excited to be joining the team and working with such a dynamic and strong industry," Mr Keogh said.
"There's so much happening in Port Stephens and I know the new international airport at Williamtown will open Port Stephens up to some of the largest visitor markets in the world - it'll be a game changer.
"As an iconic destination, it's important we work together in preparing for this change and to showcase a beautiful location with a strong, resilient and sustainable industry.
"I'll definitely hit the ground running and look forward to getting out and about to familiarise myself with the incredible experiences and operators we have in Port Stephens."
Mr Keogh officially starts as CEO of Destination Port Stephens on Monday, March 13.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.