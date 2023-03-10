Eleven sporting clubs across Port Stephens will share in $50,000 from the NSW Local Sporting Grant program.
Announced by Port Stephens MP Kate Washington, the funding will enable the rugby league, baseball, soccer, rugby union, cricket, rowing, bowls, athletics and equestrian groups to purchase new equipment, run events or upgrade their facilities.
"Sport is at the heart of our community. So I'm delighted to be able to support local clubs to deliver the sports we love," Ms Washington said.
"New equipment, programs and facilities will help clubs to continue their important work in our communities.
"A number of groups will use this funding for come and try days, giving newcomers a chance to try a new sport, make new connections, and build confidence.
"I congratulate all these clubs on their successful applications, and thank the thousands of local volunteers who bring sport to life in Port Stephens."
Ms Washington's office puts together a monthly list of available grants.
To receive this list, contact Ms Washington's office on 02 4987 4455 or portstephens@parliament.nsw.gov.au.
Medowie Football Club - $7200 - Come and Try Day for women and girls
Port Stephens Athletic Club - $6665 - Athletics equipment including hurdles, mats, and timers
Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League Football - $5000 - Coaches and team staff education
Fingal Bay Rugby League Club - $5000 - Goal post upgrade
Port Stephens Outrigger Canoe Club - $5000 - Equipment
Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union - $5000 - Get Into Rugby program
Raymond Terrace Bowling Club - $4860 - Replacement of sand and pegs on synthetic greens
Port Stephens Cricket Club - $2490 - Five cricket covers
Seaham Storm Baseball Club - $2470 - Training aids and safety equipment
Salt Ash Pony Club - $2400 - Pony Club Mini Camp
Nelson Bay Football Club - $2050 - Come and Try Day for junior players
