A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has now been issued for parts of the Hunter.
Thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Taree, Maitland, Raymond Terrace, Singleton, Muswellbrook and Dungog.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The weather has cooled down after a weekend of hot and humid conditions across Newcastle and the Hunter.
The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued a strong wind warning for the Hunter coastline on Monday.
Winds are southeasterly and could reach between 20 to 30 kilometres an hour.
Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to sit between 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.
It comes as more rain is forecast for northwest Queensland which could elevate already record water levels as residents in the southeast clean up after a wave of thunderstorms.
A man was hospitalised in a critical condition after he was struck by lightning at Brendale, north of Brisbane, on Sunday afternoon as thunderstorms rolled across the southeast.
