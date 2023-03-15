House of the week: 155A Bagnall Beach Road, Corlette

155A Bagnall Beach Road, Corlette
Beachside location, peaceful setting and a stunning home in coveted Corlette: this property is, simply put, a beauty.
Selling agent Richard Peel of Raine&Horne says the standout feature of the property is without doubt its location, backing onto a reserve and just a stroll from dog-friendly Bagnall Beach and popular swimming beach Dutchies (Dutchmans Beach).
"You feel like you're in a hidden oasis, but in fact you are close to all the action of Nelson Bay," Richard says. "The waterfront, cafes, restaurants and schools are just minutes away."
The two-storey, three-bedroom residence was built in 2002 and is in immaculate condition, Richard says.
"It's beautifully appointed and is very well designed, fully embracing its bush reserve position."
Relaxing on the upstairs glass-enclosed balcony or downstairs on the covered terrace is a delight with those serene and green views all before you.
Upstairs is the main living area with spacious open-plan lounge and dining opening to that fabulous balcony. The well-appointed kitchen is a cook's dream with stone benchtops, quality appliances, large pantry and plenty of storage.
The main bedroom upstairs, also with views of lofty gums, is a retreat of its own, with large bedroom, walk-in robe and an ensuite with spa bath.
Downstairs are two spacious bedrooms with large built-in robes, bathroom and a living room opening to the covered terrace.
Features include plantation shutters, security doors, air-conditioning, a double garage with drive-through rear access and workshop space, extra off-street parking and low-maintenance landscaped gardens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.