Sports Shorts: Your wrap up of weekend sport in Port Stephens

By Peter Arnold
March 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Port Stephens Pythons players that played in the Newcastle Suburban Rebels team with the John Bull Shield.

THE Port Stephens Pythons produced outstanding results in Raymond Terrace last Saturday with all three grade sides advancing to the preliminary finals after winning their semi-final matches.

