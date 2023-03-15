THE Port Stephens Pythons produced outstanding results in Raymond Terrace last Saturday with all three grade sides advancing to the preliminary finals after winning their semi-final matches.
The division one team, 4/251, were too strong for Cardiff-Boolaroo, 10-149. Jarrod Moxey produced a fine innings, 93. Josh Moxey was also amongst the runs, 77. The Pythons bowlers were on target - Jason Everleigh, 4-19, Lleyton Everleigh, 2-15, and Tyran Everleigh, 2-33.
Division two were always in control having Maryland-Fletcher 8-124 to the Pythons 3-126. Jeremy Rushford 58 and Jake Ross 37no. Best with the ball was Andy Jordon, 3-32, and Jeremy Rushford, 2-12.
Division six are also bound for glory after having Beresfied all out 10-67. Wicket takers were Joshua Coe, 3-3, and Stuart Ellis, 3-7.
Several Pythons players backed up on Sunday in the final of the John Bull Shield representative fixture in the Newcastle Suburban Rebels team at Singleton.
Playing against Cessnock Districts Cricket Association, the match finished in an exciting tie. However the Rebels finished first on the ladder and were awarded the shield.
Pythons that made their mark in the final were Josh Moxey, 37, Lleyton Everleigh, 45no, and Jeremy Rushford, 44no, with Jason Everleigh capturing 3-64.
THE Northern Hawks were impressive and produced a solid win in their final hit out for the preseason against strong Central Coast club the Entrance Tigers.
Despite being without a number of first grade signings, the Hawks displayed some of their attacking prowess and defensive resolve that resulted in their runaway victory in last year's reserve grade grand final against West Rosellas.
The established combination of playmaker Quincey Ross at lock and half Liam Walsh allowed five eight Floyd Tighe to use his running and kicking game. Two neat grubber kicks lead to Walsh touching down for two tries. The busy Hawks' young forward back provided the go forward against the Tigers with representative forward Warren Schillings showing the way with some aggressive defence and tough carries.
The overall signs look positive with the new Hawks first grade team sure to be competitive in its inaugural season in the Denton Cup which commences for the Hawks at Tomaree Sportsground on Sunday, March 26 against West Rosellas.
A DEDICATED group of swimmers from a broad spectrum of lifestyles meet three times a week for a morning swim, coffee, bonding and banter.
The Shoal Bay Wharfies formed 25 years ago. The club with no rules and no committee function nonetheless with administrator Laurie Newton looking after the 45 swimmers on his books.
The Wharfies' starting point is opposite the Shoal Bay caravan park at 8am on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday mornings all year round.
FINGAL Bay rugby league club have a hardcore group of dedicated trainers and a regular group of 20-plus footballers putting in the hard yards on Tuesday and Thursday nights at Fingal Oval.
The Bomboras have a good mix of experience and youth in this year's lineup with tackling tyro Ben Schneider and hard man Bo Earl in impressive preseason form. Young guns Kane Chester, Noah Gibbons and Steve Whitehead are sure to add some spark to Fingal's attack.
Coach Paul Dooley is still recruiting with interested players invited to attend training.
The Fingal ladies tag team impressed coach Blaine O'Flaherty when they defeated Waratah in a recent trial 24-0. Once again the Fingal defence was outstanding and the coach and key players are working on new attacking strategies for next season.
The club will hold a trial game against the Morpeth Bulls at Fingal on April 1.
