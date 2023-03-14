Legacy Markets
March 19: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-3pm
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
Produce Market
March 18: Port Stephens Council administration building carpark, Raymond Terrace. Time: 9am-1pm.
Port Stephens' newest market features fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods, gourmet produce, plants and butchers. Held the first and third Saturday of the month.
Tanilba Bay Markets
Mach 19: President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay. Time: 9am-12pm
Local produce, bric-a-brac, crafts and entertainment.
Garuwa Markets
March 19: Karuah Public School, 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah. Time: 9am-1pm.
Karuah Public School's community market features food, homewares, arts and crafts, live entertainment and more. Held the third Sunday of the month. Open to new stallholders.
Fingal Twilight Markets
March 25: 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay (next to surf club). Time: 4pm-8pm.
There's always something buzzing at this market from new stalls, exciting entertainment, delicious hot food, coffee, drinks and sweets. The only Fingal Twilight Market for March.
Tomaree Markets
March 26: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. An outdoor market with a wide variety of stalls, food and coffee.
Marina Markets
April 1, 7 and 15: Nelson Bay foreshore, Victoria Parade, near d'Albora Marina. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Homegrown Markets' Marina Market celebrates all things handmade, local and eco-friendly. Street food and live music are also available.
