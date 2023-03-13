Port Stephens Nashos members have come together for a final time before brining a chapter of their history to a final close.
Due to its aging and dwindling membership, the Port Stephens National Servicemen's Association, known as the Nashos, disbanded in November ahead of the entire organisation's closure in 2026.
Remaining members met for two final events in February to donate the branch's remaining funds to the Port Stephens Koala Hospital and to attend a memorial service for former treasurer Alan Curry OAM, who died two weeks prior to the Nashos final meeting on November 16, 2022.
Five members of the once Raymond Terrace-based Nashos branch plus four of their wives and one son made the trip to the koala hospital in One Mile on February 8 to donate close to $2000 to the not-for-profit hospital.
Stan Allanson, the Port Stephens Nasho's former secretary, said members wanted to help the local wildlife and decided to donate the remaining funds to the koala hospital.
Mr Allanson and fellow Nashos Bob McNamara, Barry Sagar, Les Deane and Terry Cahill were treated to a tour of the hospital by president Ron Land.
Mr Land said, in honour of the donation, a future koala brought into the hospital for care would be named after the Nashos.
The Nashos met at Tilligerry RSL on February 25 to farewell Mr Curry.
At the height of its membership, the Port Stephens Nashos branch, founded in 2007, had 64 members - each of which have been immortalised on the back of the Raymond Terrace National Servicemen's Memorial in Anzac Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.