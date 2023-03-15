Port Stephens Examiner
Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue volunteer Chris Dando swims to gold in Australasian Police and Emergency Services Games

March 15 2023 - 1:00pm
A Shoal Bay resident and Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue volunteer has claimed gold at the Australasian Police and Emergency Services Games in New Zealand.

