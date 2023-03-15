A Shoal Bay resident and Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue volunteer has claimed gold at the Australasian Police and Emergency Services Games in New Zealand.
In the 65-69 age group, Chris Dando competed in the 2 kilometre open swim at Lake Tikitapu, Rotorua.
The 66 year old finished the swim in a time of 37 minutes - about four of which included him having to take off his wetsuit that broke mid-race - to win gold.
Dando finished the Games, which are designed to build camaraderie, promote health through sport and increase the public's awareness of police and emergency services, 12th overall.
Speaking to the Examiner from New Zealand, Dando said he enjoyed taking part in the Games, adding that he would enjoy some time in New Zealand to catch up with friends and other Marine Rescue volunteers.
Dando was in the Navy for 30 years, has participated in Masters swimming and tournaments for many years and is a member of the Shoal Bay Wharfies.
He joined Marine Rescue three years ago is a skipper and vessel master with the Lemon Tree Passage unit.
"Chris is a well respected and dedicated member to our unit," Mick Chubb from the unit said.
"Chris has been training hard and has paid off with the win against some very strong competition. Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage is extremely proud to have Chris as a member. We congratulate Chris on his achievement in winning his gold medal."
Dando is planning to participate in the next and Games in Hobart in 2025.
