It was in 1988 when Gerry Mohan first became involved with Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care (PSVCAC) after a significant car accident left him in need of rehab.
The former trade union official said it was a "no-brainer" to join the company with its vision to ensure the care of elderly residents in Port Stephens through its Harbourside Haven villages.
"I went back to work but stayed involved and have held numerous positions from treasurer to current chairman," Mr Mohan said.
After a lengthy stint, March 31 will mark the end of an era for the 75 year-old Shoal Bay resident as he steps down from chairman to retreat to a well-deserved retirement.
In his bid farewell, Mr Mohan sat down with the Examiner to share an insight to his role over the last 35 years.
Mr Mohan made an enormous contribution to PSVCAC firstly as a board member before he took over as chairman when Bill King retired in 2006.
His vision as chairman was to steer the company in a position to meet the ever-growing number of changes and reform in the aged care industry, while honouring the original legacy of the company founders.
"Myself and those initial people like Bernie Thompson were very much involved to get the place going and the main thing was, where are people going to finish up when they get old?" he said.
"That was the fundamentals of Harbourside Haven."
He said being a local company, they provide local employment, business and look after their own.
"I think that's the highlight of really, what we're all about," he said.
"There's no big companies taking over, I hope that never happens."
Mr Mohan said some of his highlights included the expansion of villages at Salamander Bay and Fingal Bay.
"We kept on building within our own means and we own everything," he said.
Across the three sites there are currently around 800 residents.
"I've seen thousands of people come through this system, it makes you sad when they die but Harbourside is needed and I think it will carry on," Mr Mohan said.
He said even through the height of the COVID pandemic and investigations by the Royal Commission into aged care, Harbourside Haven pushed through.
"I totally agree with the Royal Commission, some of those places out there just treated people terrible. One thing for this company, we've never had to go to a tribunal and we've met the accreditations," he said.
"The company was pushed back [at times] but we survived and fortunately we didn't lose to many people to actual COVID."
A part from the highs and lows, Mr Mohan is confident in the future of Harbourside Haven.
"I hope it never changes. It's there for underprivileged people who can't afford big rents and purchases and to provide care for the aged and frail," he said.
"But the industry is changing and with that I think it's time for younger newer people [to come through] I don't want to go back and start learning again.
"I think we've got a very good board and it will change over time but with the new management working together I think it's got a very good future, it's in good hands."
Mr Mohan expects the biggest problem the company will face is staffing issues and under paying wages
"Funding from the government isn't the best but at the end of the day we have taken decisions as a board to pay people the best we can and provide the best accommodation for the residents within Port Stephens," he said.
He said he will miss the friendships he has made over his years through the company but says he will still "be around".
"We live in paradise so I'll be doing much more relaxation and I will still socialise with everyone," he said.
Mr Mohan encouraged the Port Stephens community to keep supporting Harbourside Haven into the future.
"I just think if the community can maintain and get behind the company it will be okay," he said.
Appointed by the board, Raad Richards will move into acting chairman until the 2023 Annual General Meeting is held later in the year. Max Pride will move into the role of deputy chairman in this interim period.
At the heart of Gerry's vision was to ensure the comfort and service provided to residents and clients was never compromised.
"I think we can all agree that he has achieved this with a great deal of success," Mr Richards said.
"I have every confidence in our ability to continue to find innovative and efficient ways to best deliver services to the growing aged population in the Port Stephens area in a financially viable and sustainable way."
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
