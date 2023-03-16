Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

Gerry Mohan resigns from Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care after 35 year stint

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:25am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerry Mohan is resigning from his role as chairman with Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care on March 31 after a 35 year stint. Picture by Alanna Tomazin

It was in 1988 when Gerry Mohan first became involved with Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care (PSVCAC) after a significant car accident left him in need of rehab.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.