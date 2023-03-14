For 30 years the Yacaaba Centre has been a support to the Tomaree Peninsula community but there's just one barrier standing in its way.
Since 2014 the service has been operating out of its Donald Street site in Nelson Bay but with a lack of access for all-abilities, manager Louise Simpson says the centre is struggling to live up to its values.
"One of our values is that we want to be all inclusive and I think that's one area where we haven't been able to live up to because there's been a big hindrance to the building," she said.
Despite its ideal location, the Yacaaba Centre has no disabled access with its steep driveway and stairs. Clients with mobility issues currently have to meet at a different location or access services via Telehealth.
"Obviously it's not ideal but we want to be able to make sure that we continually service everybody," Ms Simpson said.
Ms Simpson said staying in its central location, the only solution is to change and expand the existing building to comply with the centre's growing demand.
"We're very lucky to be where we are but my priority at the moment is to get this centre up to scratch so that everybody has access to it," she said.
"Then further along the track we also want to grow to be that sort of really community wellness hub."
Ms Simpson said the Yacaaba Centre has evolved from being a women's only information and counselling service to a prominent 'hub'.
"We're now providing services to clients which consist of men, women, and children from primary age and up. We would like to continue that growth," she said.
"We try to help everybody, no matter what the situation."
Ms Simpson said since July last year the centre has had 911 clients seeking assistance for a range of different reasons from mental health to domestic violence, risk of homelessness and financial insecurity.
From July 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023 the Yacaaba Centre has seen 551 counselling clients, a 71.5 per cent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 with 123 clients and 2022 with 211 clients.
Ms Simpson said 132 food hampers had also been give between July 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023.
"There's stress and anxiety around the cost of living which is really prominent at the moment," she said.
To bring the site up to standard and keep pace with growing demand, the Yacaaba Centre has engaged with Sorensen's Design and Planning to create a three-stage plan.
"The first stage that we're looking at is an all accessible area, our disability lift and all accessible toilet inside and parking," Ms Simpson said.
Stage two would include expansion of rooms to create an admin and outreach space and relocate counselling rooms toward the back of the building.
"[We'd like] to give our clients a bit more privacy by moving our counselling rooms up the back," Ms Simpson said.
Stage three would see the construction of a group area to start implementing group therapies such as art classes and well-being yoga.
Ms Simpson said plans are currently in final draft and will be submitted to council for DA approval.
"I would like to see stage one completed in the next 12 to 18 months, stage two, I would be looking at three to four years and stage three in that five year area," she said.
The project consists of large-scale capital works which will require a combination of funding sources, she said.
"Obviously everything comes down to funding. We'll be looking at government grants, private benefactors, community donations and we'll have fundraising events."
Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington recently met with the Yacaaba Centre about their plans and says she is working hard to secure funding to support the project.
"While I fight for funding to assist them in their mission, I'm confident that our community will back this great local organisation too," she said.
Ms Simpson said it was important to get the facility up to scratch due to the the lack of services on the peninsula.
"We're geographically isolated, the closest next service is Raymond Terrace, which is 45 minutes away and often public transport isn't the best," she said.
"We know that the sooner people get to seek services, the higher the chance their well-being's going to improve.
"Everyone here is very passionate about this project and would like to really get it up and running as soon as possible," she said.
