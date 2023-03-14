Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Yacaaba Centre calls on government and community funding to put three-stage access plan into action

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yacaaba Centre manager Louise Smith. Inset is the centre now and an artist impression of the new building.

For 30 years the Yacaaba Centre has been a support to the Tomaree Peninsula community but there's just one barrier standing in its way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.