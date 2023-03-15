It's of great concern that the Government is proposing offshore wind farms for the waters surrounding Port Stephens.
For years now, the world's oceans have been exploited and degraded by sewerage, plastic, oil spillages, and every other conceivable toxin.
The ocean is the very lifeblood of our existence and the existence of the millions of sea creatures that inhabit it.
Our very robust tourist industry would be heavily impacted by this proposed project, as would, I expect, the commercial fishing industry.
The beauty and amenity of the ocean give joy and serenity to countless thousands every day.
To have these monstrous edifices sprouting from the sea, would be yet another blow to our already fragile environment.
Wind farms belong on the land, not the ocean.
All who share this view should show it by responding to the submission form presently being offered by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW).
Just a quick note about the collection of pipis on Stockton Beach.
As regular fishers, who have lived in Port Stephens our whole lives, my wife and I have noticed something very worrying.
We are again finding mostly undersized pipis to use for bait.
Being regulars we can see it isn't amateur fishers who are depleting stocks but almost every time we come down the beach the professionals are there.
They were taking boxes full off the beach at each trip.
I have seen their catch and they want the good sized ones. They were taking 30mm and over as this is legal but I am afraid they are taking the breeders.
I have actually spoken to them and they said they are making really good money collecting and selling them to the restaurants.
Since the COVID lockdowns these restaurants can't get enough. During the lockdowns, when we were actually were allowed to fish, the stocks had increased and we were getting enough reasonable sized pipis to fish with. By the way, we always return our leftover bait.
We have had no luck fishing lately, with the depleted stocks, the bream etc aren't feeding on the pipi beds.
We have only caught one small bream, one small skipjack, three sting rays and a shovel nose shark on our last four fishing trips.
If they keep this up, Stockton Beach won't have pipis.
I remember John Stinker Clarke did a great job addressing pipi depletion before, I hope he can again bring the spotlight on this issue.
It is heart-breaking to hear about our paper in peril.
This week, a survey released by Gallup and the Knight Foundation, indicated that over 50 per cent of Americans believe that national news organisations intend to mislead, misinform or persuade the public to adopt a particular point of view through their reporting.
Interestingly, Americans had more trust and interest in their local news.
I believe that there is a hunger for local news in our communities.
You are right: these are perilous times and you keep us informed, connected and strong. We need direct action.
Much of the present mortgage stress being experienced by homeowners is self-inflicted from over commitment.
Keeping up with the Joneses, so to speak.
