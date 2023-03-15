There would not be many kids growing up in Port Stephens, which is considered rugby league heartland, with an ice hockey practice net in their backyard.
But any given afternoon that's where you'll find Cody Parrott-Veitch - in his backyard at home in Medowie slapping pucks into the net, honing his hockey skills off the ice.
All the practice, on and off the ice, has paid off for the 12 year old who has returned home from his first international tournament where he represented Australia in two divisions at the Singapore Ice Dragons Classic.
In the under-12 division Australia won bronze and in under-14s, gold.
"It was really exciting," the year 7 Irrawang High School student said of the classic.
"It was a lot faster than what I am used to but it was great. I really enjoyed it."
While Cody started out playing footy, it was no time at all that he began to follow in the footsteps of his dad, Adrian Parrott, one of the few remaining original Newcastle Northstars from the 1980s to still play for the club, and uncle Rod Hanley (on mum Sheree's side), an Australian goaltender.
Adrian has been playing hockey for more than 45 years.
He still plays for the Northstars in Hunter Ice Skating Stadium's in-house competition, the Newcastle Inhouse Hockey League, and in masters tournaments.
Adrian is proud to say he has worn every Northstars jersey, from the very first in the 80s to now.
Cody began skating around age four and has been playing ice hockey for five years.
Last year Cody played for and won a championship with the Sydney Bears in the youth competition, formerly known as peewees.
Playing for the Bears in 2022, as there was no Newcastle team in his division, was a big commitment for the family as it required travel to Sydney during the week for practice and most weekends for games.
This year Cody is pulling on the blue and red of the Northstars again in the youth-13 competition.
Despite a COVID-19 interrupted few years to his playing career, Cody, a forward, has been a standout during his regular season games and at tournaments.
It was at a tournament in Newcastle and another in Coffs Harbour last year that Cody was scouted for the Junior Australian All Stars teams to play in the Singapore classic.
He participated in a two week Australian national camp at the Warners Bay rink over Christmas, getting ready for the classic in Singapore.
Cody had been selected for the Australian Ice Crocs team to participate in a tournament in Canada ahead of the Singapore classic.
However, Australia's spot in the tournament was given to the Ukraine to participate.
Adrian, Sheree and Cody made the trip to Singapore for the classic which ran February 23-26.
Australia faced teams from host country Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia.
Cody's team beat one of Singapore's two teams in the under-12 tournament, 5-2, to win bronze.
The game was a highlight for Cody, assistant captain of the team, who scored one of Australia's five goals.
He also claimed the John Botterill Award for most assisted goals across all players in the under-12 tournament.
In the under-14s, Australia faced a "fierce" Indonesia team.
Earlier in the tournament, Australia beat the team 10-1.
However, the Indonesia Badax team came back to be a tough gold medal contender. Australia won the game 6-1.
Cody said he had been "surprised but happy" with the result.
Being considerably smaller in stature than the other players on the ice, Cody's mum Sheree said it was hard watching him play for the under-14s but that he "definitely held his own".
Of the Singapore experience, Cody said he enjoyed playing against international team, hanging out with his teammates during the week, all of whom stayed at the same hotel, and visiting Universal Studios.
Cody will begin playing with his club, the Northstars, in April but his next goal is to make the NSW team for the Phillip Ginsberg National Championship in August.
When hockey season kicks in, he will be on the ice four or more times a week.
However, the trips will now be to the Warners Bay rink and not all the way to Sydney.
Ultimately Cody wants to represent Australia at the IIHF World Championships, which he can do when he is 18 years old.
For now he is focusing on "having fun, getting better and school". His favourite subject is science.
He has also launched his own hockey apparel, Hockey Hype.
Currently it includes hats, shirts with slogans around the importance of teamwork and training socks.
Asked what he loves about ice hockey, Cody, a follower of NHL team the Detroit Red Wings, said "hockey in general".
"I love it all," he said.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
