As works continue to deliver the 20 kilometre Tomaree Coastal Walk, there will be ongoing short-term closures of parts of the national park and walking tracks until at least May.
National Parks and Wildlife Service said the works to complete the coastal walk, connecting Birubi Point in the south to Tomaree Head in the north, have been scheduled outside holiday times.
"We'll do our best to minimise disruption to the community and park visitors," the service said.
The Tomaree Headland WWII gun emplacement precinct was closed this week to undertake stabilisation and repairs to a landslip near the WWII command post.
Tomaree Headland and Box Beach was closed on Thursday, March 16 for surface repairs and helicopter lift operations to deliver heavy material for the coastal walk's construction.
From Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 31 the Tomaree Summit Walk will be closed on weekdays for track resurfacing work. The walk will be open on weekends.
The weekday closure will encompass all alternative walking tracks to the summit.
The gun emplacement walk and the Tomaree Headland carpark will remain open.
From April 26 to June 2 (approximately) Tomaree Summit Walk will be closed to all visitors to enable the installation of new steel stairways.
The Anna Bay pathway will be closed from the Pacific Avenue carpark to the Tomaree National Park boundary, near Robinson Reserve, until the end of May.
Work will include installing a new lookout, seating and interpretation which will form the Southern Gateway for the Tomaree Coastal Walk.
An alternative pedestrian detour will be in place along Ocean Avenue in Anna Bay.
The Tomaree Coastal Walk is part of a network of 13 Great Walks being developed across NSW to deliver world-class bushwalking experiences for visitors, and is expected to open in June 2023.
"NPWS will engage with local businesses and tourism operators in the coming months to help prepare Port Stephens for the opening of the Tomaree Coastal Walk," NPWS Hunter Central Coast director Kylie Yeend said.
"This new walk will be a significant drawcard for visitors and we want to ensure local businesses have the opportunity to develop a range of visitor experiences and services to complement this new Great Walk."
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.