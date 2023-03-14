Port Stephens Examiner
Tomaree National Park closures ongoing in countdown to coastal walk's opening in June 2023

Updated March 16 2023 - 11:51am, first published March 14 2023 - 12:30pm
Artist impression of the Birubi Gateway part of the $6.7 million Tomaree Coastal Walk.

As works continue to deliver the 20 kilometre Tomaree Coastal Walk, there will be ongoing short-term closures of parts of the national park and walking tracks until at least May.

