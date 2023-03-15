Port Stephens Examiner
Rookes Road fix top priority for council as state cash flows into Port Stephens

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
March 16 2023 - 2:00am
Port Stephens Council has begun upgrading to Rookes Road at Salt Ash. More than 1500 tonnes of material will be compacted and sealed. There will also be some minor work to direct storm water away from the pavement.

Port Stephens Council has welcomed Labor's $11.8 million roads election pledge, which comes as the local government organisation works on repairing the road network damaged by two years of consistent wet weather.

