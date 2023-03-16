Southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway will be closed overnight next week while Transport for NSW carries out maintenance works on Hexham Bridge.
Traffic will be diverted onto the northbound bridge, which will operate with one traffic lane in each direction.
Transport for NSW will carry out the work, which includes inspection, testing, maintenance of the lift span and general routine maintenance to the bridge.
Work will be carried out from 8pm to 5am from Monday, March 20 to Thursday, March 23 and expect to complete the work in four shifts, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.