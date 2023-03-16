Port Stephens Examiner
Changed overnight traffic conditions on Hexham Bridge for maintenance works

March 16 2023 - 1:00pm
Transport for NSW will carry out works on the southbound lanes of Hexham Bridge between 8pm and 5am from Monday, March 20 to Thursday, March 23.

Southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway will be closed overnight next week while Transport for NSW carries out maintenance works on Hexham Bridge.

Local News

