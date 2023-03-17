A contentious Nelson Bay apartment development has been given the green light by Port Stephens councillors but the developer says with the delay in its approval, there will be little movement on the site for at least four years.
Coho Property director Rod Salmon took aim at the Port's councillors, who had the deciding vote on the company's Ascent Nelson Bay development application (DA), for "dragging out" the approval.
"The process should have been done 12 months ago," he said. "It's delayed everything, added cost to everything, and delays the commercial and financial benefits to the area.
"Three projects have jumped ahead of [Ascent] that aren't in Port Stephens. Because of the delay, we've moved on to other projects that we're building and won't be able to start on it for four years. We'll start, but won't be heavily into it because of the delay the council put us through."
Mayor Ryan Palmer used his casting vote at the February 28 meeting of council to approve the Ascent development, the site of which has been home to an idle crane for almost six years.
"This building is well designed, will standout in Nelson Bay and adds to the housing stock we desperately need across Port Stephens," Cr Palmer said. "This will provide a stimulus for the Nelson Bay economy and will lift the quality of development across the area."
Crs Steve Tucker and Matt Bailey voted in favour of the Ascent DA.
Crs Leah Anderson, Jason Wells and Peter Kafer voted against it.
Deputy Mayor Giacomo Arnott and Cr Peter Francis declared they would not vote on the DA following Mr Salmon's comments that he would withdraw all three of his Nelson Bay apartment projects, worth $120 million, if councillors did not approve Ascent.
"I don't believe it is appropriate for any proponent to make threats like this," Cr Arnott said.
"It could have had the effect of calling into question the decision-making capacity of every single councillor and on the perception of council staff when it comes to assessing applications.
"In my case, this perception is unacceptable and as such I cannot remain in the room to determine the matter."
Crs Francis and Arnott left the meeting when the DA was being voted on.
Port Stephens Council staff recommended the approval of the Ascent DA, which is for an 11-storey residential apartment building at 11-15 Church Street containing 81 units, neighbourhood shop and basement parking.
The DA originally went before councillors for a determination as the building was more than 10 per cent above the height limit.
The development has been the subject of much debate due in large part to its height.
At its highest, the building is 30.79 metres tall, which is above the 28 metre maximum height limit set for the Nelson Bay town centre.
Related Reading
Councillors voted to defer the DA at the September 13, 2022 meeting to "allow for conversations between council staff and the proponent with the aim of reducing the building height by one floor so the infraction against the building height limit is negligible".
A level was not removed in the redesign, but the building height was reduced by 1.39m.
Tomaree Residents and Ratepayers Association (TRRA), which has been fighting the development since the plans were first lodged, said it was "very disappointed" with the council's decision.
"In TRRA's opinion it will, if built, [it will] significantly impact important views of the town centre and on Nelson Bay's natural backdrop of wooded hills," TRRA president Ben van der Wijngaart said.
"TRRA fears that the approval will continue a pattern of variation approvals which will make it more difficult to enforce height and other limits in future and may also prejudice council's defence of its refusal of an only slightly greater height variation at 17-19 Yacaaba Street, currently under appeal."
Coho Property is also the developer of the Yacaaba Street apartments. Councillors refused the Yacaaba Street development in May 2022, which Coho Property has appealed in the Land and Environment Court.
A decision on its future is due to be handed down in April.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.