Ascent Nelson Bay apartment build approved in split Port Stephens councillor vote but work not likely to start any time soon, says developer Rod Salmon

Updated March 17 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
Port Stephens councillors have approved Coho Property's development application for an 81 unit apartment building at 11-15 Church Street, Nelson Bay. Pictured is an artist impression of the Ascent Nelson Bay building. Pictures supplied.

A contentious Nelson Bay apartment development has been given the green light by Port Stephens councillors but the developer says with the delay in its approval, there will be little movement on the site for at least four years.

