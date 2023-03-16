The services that look after Port Stephens' most vulnerable residents have received a $300,000 election commitment from Labor.
Incumbent MP Kate Washington said an elected Labor government will deliver $100,000 each to the Yacaaba Centre, Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre and the Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Centre.
"These Port Stephens support services look after the most vulnerable in our community - people who are homeless, who can't afford to put food on the table, and those escaping domestic and family violence," Ms Washington said.
"I'm grateful to the hardworking teams at each of these services, for all they do to help people when they need it most, and strengthening our community.
"With the rising of cost of living hitting many local families hard, I'm relieved to have secured this funding for these services."
The announcement in Nelson Bay on Thursday, March 16 comes after Labor committed to extending community service funding deeds to five years, giving services more time to support clients and less time on funding paperwork.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
