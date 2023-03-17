When living in Port Stephens, it is hard not to be inspired by and drawn into the ocean environment and the thoughts and feelings that it provokes.
Port Stephens Artisan Collective members Janet Mackintosh and Anna Webster draw on these sights - and sites - to create their artworks.
Beaches, waterways and even the bush all provide rich material for their creative works.
The works created by Mackintosh and Webster, inspired by the Port Stephens environment, will show in a combined exhibition called Into the Deep at the collective's Nelson Bay gallery in April.
Into the Deep will not only show an artistic interpretation of Port Stephens, but also what it means to go deeper and out of your comfort zone.
Mackintosh is drawn to the ocean and takes any opportunity to rock pool, swim or stand-up paddle board.
Webster is also fascinated by the ocean and the power of the water.
Both artist's work draws on patterns, colours and animals found in oceanic settings in Port Stephens.
Mosaics, photographs, drawings, and paintings will be shown in The Alcove at Artisan Collective Port Stephens throughout April.
Artisan Collective is an artist run gallery open seven days a week and is located at d'Albora Marinas, Nelson Bay.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.