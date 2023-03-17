Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community News

Artists explore what makes Port Stephens' natural environment so special in new Artisan Collective exhibition

March 18 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Mackintosh and Anna Webster will have a joint exhibition at Port Stephens Artisan Collective in April, entitled Into the Deep.

When living in Port Stephens, it is hard not to be inspired by and drawn into the ocean environment and the thoughts and feelings that it provokes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.