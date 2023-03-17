Has the prevalence of digital spaces impacted the creation of public policy?

How has our unprecedented use of the Internet affected our Public Policy and how will this evolve as technology integrates further into our daily tasks? Picture Shutterstock

With the ever-expanding use of digital spaces in our day-to-day life, a question that has been on the minds of experts has been brought to the forefront:

How has our unprecedented use of the Internet affected our Public Policy and how will this evolve as technology integrates further into our daily tasks?

Public Policy occupies an interesting place in our lives, existing at the intersection of public opinion and legality, Public Policy consists of the group perceptions we live with and how those widely held beliefs influence what laws are written and passed, but also how existing laws are enforced and how the written word of the law is interpreted by law enforcement.



Beyond the law, Public Policy can also dictate how individuals behave in their lives and how the public reacts to new events and movements.

Public Policy was previously a more local phenomenon, and while communities do still determine accepted principles within themselves, it is undeniable that Public Policy is becoming more global as people discuss social issues online with international communities, often more frequently than they discuss with local friends and neighbours.



In fact, many have reported that they prefer digital communication to in-person options. With this combination of preference and convenience, our public spaces are more often digital than any other medium now.

The pandemic

Part of this shift can be explained by how COVID-19 has affected how public spaces work. As quarantines globally kept people at home, those who hadn't already shifted most of their social time to internet spaces were left with few other options.



Sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the like have taken over as the go-to place to find and talk to new people, and mass migration to working from home makes these online interactions feel more legitimate and less artificial than ever before.

Working from Home isn't the only professional sphere moving onto digital spaces, with students; primary, secondary and tertiary all moving to online learning to comply with restrictions. Though many universities were offering digital courses in the past they're becoming more common and well-designed.

Online spaces have become fully normalised to many people, during the pandemic, the use of the internet has become simply another daily task, and with the government-supported adoption of QR codes having a constant stable connection has become an accepted norm.



In the past, our lives online existed separate from our public selves but now Facebook and Twitter have established using real names and photos rather than the anonymous usernames of the past, the double life aspect of the internet has all but been destroyed except for a few outliers who actively seek out that experience.

Digitising public spaces

The positives of this change are felt by many who had difficulty entering the older public spaces, be it due to issues with transport, health, income or some other challenge, online spaces do grant access to a wide variety of communities.



These easily accessible public spaces mean more diverse groups have an influence on what becomes Public Policy. The downside of this is of course that the reverse is also true, with those who lack access to digital spaces being cut out of many important discussions.

Another drawback of this shift is the growing polarisation making navigating Public Policy more wrought than ever. As social network algorithms place users in categories only showing them content from creators with similar views, the delineation between opposing sides grows.



However, this constant ongoing debate does mean that public policy is in a fluid state, with even our more ingrained assumptions and expectations being questioned for the first time in a long time.

So where does that leave us?

We live in a state of society that is in flux where engagement with world events is expected by many. This engagement leads to an ever-changing state of public policy, going forward knowledge and expertise into the landscape of public policy and how it can be influenced is going to become more and more sought after in professional fields, both governmental and other. Some Universities are even starting to recognise this demand for expert workers, like the graduate certificate in Public Policy, a course that can be completed entirely online.

The invention of the internet has been cited as one of the most important accomplishments in human history. Whether that is hyperbolic continues to be debated, but it is certain that access to online spaces has uniquely changed how we live.



No aspect of our lives is more affected than our social lives, both personal and political, and as we notice these changes in our personal lives it's important to remember how those changes affect larger aspects of our society collectively.



We see discussion of how internet services have affected our economy and individual access to resources, but Public Policy has the power to shape the very laws by which we are governed, it's crucial we understand how it functions and what new developing technology is doing to influence it going into the future.

