Man, 63, charged following Raymond Terrace house fire

A 63-year-old man has been charged for allegedly setting a house on fire in Raymond Terrace on Friday morning.
Port Stephens police were called to a residence in Moreton Street about 9.20am on February 17 on reports that a man had threatened to set the home alight.
Officers found the property well alight by the time they arrived, NSW Police said.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters from Raymond Terrace were also called into action on Friday morning.
"Before arriving on scene, thick black smoke was visible and we requested more resources," the Raymond Terrace FRNSW unit stated.
"Upon arrival it was ascertained that no one was inside the house. Flames were visible at the far end of the dwelling and smoke issuing from all the eaves.
"Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and got to work attacking the fire externally then quickly gaining access into the building, but were forced out by the collapsing ceiling."
Raymond Terrace and Tarro FRNSW firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze using a specialist compressed air foam system.
the fire was extinguished the fire "within a few hours", however the house sustained a "significant amount internal damage", the Raymond Terrace FRNSW unit said.
The 63 year old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with malicious damage by fire.
He was refused bail and was set to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court on Friday.
