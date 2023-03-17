Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man, 63, charged following Raymond Terrace house fire

Updated March 17 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 63-year-old man has been charged for allegedly setting a house on fire in Raymond Terrace on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.