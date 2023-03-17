A man allegedly armed with a gun holed up in a home at Lemon Tree Passage sparked a major police operation involving the Tactical Operations Unit on Friday afternoon.
Police released a statement urging people to avoid the area around John Parade, which joins Elizabeth Avenue via a waterfront circuit along Port Stephens Beach, just before 2pm, though they initially declined to give a reason other than that a police operation was under way.
In a later statement, police said emergency services were called to Elizabeth Avenue, Lemon Tree Passage, following a concern for welfare report.
Officers attached to Port Stephens Hunter Police District were then told a man was inside a home, allegedly armed with a gun, the police statement said.
Negotiators and the officers attached to the Tactical Unit "assisted", police said, arresting a 28-year-old man in the backyard of a neighbouring property some four hours after they were called to the scene.
The man was taken to Maitland Police Station where inquiries were ongoing.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.