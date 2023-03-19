NELSON Bay will be one of two teams returning to the men's Black Diamond Cup when the region's top Australian rules competition resumes next month.
The Marlins are back in the top grade after last year falling to the second-tier Black Diamond Plate, which they won.
Central Coast club The Entrance Bateau Bay Blues are also making a return to the Cup in 2023, creating a nine-team competition.
"Both clubs performed strongly last year and the aim of the AFL is to build up our Cup competitions," AFL Hunter Central Coast football manager Sam Cunningham said.
"As we get strong clubs in the Plate and Shield, we start to look at moving them up and make sure we have a really strong Cup.
"The more teams we have in there, the more competitive it's going to be."
Meanwhile, Wyong have dropped out of the women's Cup, while Lake Macquarie Dockers are back in.
Both the men's and women's Cup draws have been circulated to clubs, while the lower-grade draws were due to be released on Friday.
AFL Hunter Central Coast will hold a season launch at Belmont next Saturday, March 25 before round one the following week.
New president for Marlins club
After five years in the top job and overseeing the successful amalgamation of the juniors and seniors into the one club, Nelson Bay Marlins president Josh Horvath has stepped down.
Horvath has taken up a role with the AFL Hunter Central Coast.
Horvath thanked players, parents, families, sponsors, the club's volunteers and committee members for their support during the past five years.
"It's been a fantastic journey and one I am proud of," he said.
Shane Roche has been elected president for the 2023 season and Adam Walker as vice president.
"I know this club is in fantastic hands moving forward," Horvath said.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
