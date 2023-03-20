Junior union in Nelson Bay 'going great guns' in countdown to season start

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union has had a busy pre-season with 30 of the club's junior 7s players attending the Sydney International 7s at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Friday, January 27.
The players had a great time, junior rugby union club president Clint Brown said.
"They participated in an on-field game and drills before sitting back to watch the world's best 7s players compete for the Sydney 7s title," he said.
"Josh Gamgee, a former Australian 7s player who was part of the Aussie 7s at the 2006 Commonwealth games, coaches a number of the Nelson Bay junior 7s teams."
Closer to home, the club's Get Into Rugby program has been "going great guns" with 60 kids between the ages of 5 and 11 getting active in this introduction to rugby program.
"There has been great participation in this program, especially among young girls who look to follow in the footsteps of their idols," Brown said.
"One such idol and a special guest who attended Bill Strong Oval in early March was current Australian Wallaroos captain, and captain of the gold medal-winning women's 7s team from the Rio Olympics, Shannon Parry.
"Shannon was great with the kids putting them through their paces in a fun-filled environment. Shannon is a pioneer of women's sport in Australia and a great model for our young rugby players."
The Nelson Bay juniors kick off their season on March 25 with a number of home games set down for Tomaree No. 1 Oval.
The Gropers under-18s who have won the past seven premierships will look to defend their title with a great squad being put together by coaches Matt Affleck and Grant Stewart after a number of boys have left due to boarding school commitments.
The Bay will field sides in the under 18s, 15s, 14s, 13s, 10s, 9s and 8s.
There are still spots available in all teams with the under-14s and under-8s especially looking for more players, but more registrations are welcomed across the board, Brown said.
The under-9s welcome a new junior coach in the form of Gropers first grade captain and former coach Adam Edwards who will impart a wealth of knowledge to his young chargers.
The under-10s will have former super rugby player Ben Whaler at the helm with John McKern assisting him.
The Gropers will be entering a women's team in the under-16 and under-14 age groups.
This competition will be played on Friday evenings and will kick off on April 28.
If you are interested in playing rugby in 2023, can Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union on Facebook.
