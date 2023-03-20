Port Stephens Examiner
Junior union in Nelson Bay 'going great guns' in countdown to season start

Updated March 21 2023 - 12:06pm, first published March 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Australian Wallaroos captain Shannon Parry with some of Nelson Bay's Get Into Rugby participants in early March. Pictures supplied

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union has had a busy pre-season with 30 of the club's junior 7s players attending the Sydney International 7s at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Friday, January 27.

