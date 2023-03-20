As a resident of Port Stephens, I take pride in serving our community, including our non-human animal residents.
My commitment to promoting a unique and fresh perspective will inspire me to introduce new initiatives to address animal and environmental issues.
I am passionate about preserving our local bushland for the well-being of our wildlife and future generations.
I believe that politics offers the most effective platform to drive positive changes for animals and the environment.
I am running as a candidate for the Animal Justice Party to ensure animal and environmental issues are prioritised on the political agenda.
I plan to highlight critical issues, increase public awareness about animal welfare, and push for changes that benefit animal and environmental causes.
Ultimately, I aspire to contribute to a more compassionate world for all living creatures.
By choosing to vote for me, you will be sending a clear message that you care deeply about the welfare of animals and the environment.
If elected as your representative in the Lower House, I am committed to promoting a sustainable and compassionate environment that benefits all the residents of Port Stephens.
Together, we can work towards creating a better future for ourselves and future generations, where the well-being of our planet and its inhabitants is a top priority.
The main issues I feel our voters are facing in Port Stephens are environmental, homeless/housing crisis and healthcare.
Environmental
Our policy platform addresses many environmental issues, such as:
Housing crisis/homelessness
Amidst the ongoing rental crisis, numerous families and individuals are facing challenges in finding affordable housing, let alone a place that allows them to live with their pets. This has led to situations where people are compelled to abandon their animal companions to secure housing for themselves. The plight of pet owners in such circumstances is particularly distressing, as they are often left with no choice but to part ways with their beloved pets.
Our Pets in Rental policy will advocate a rental system that makes it easier for people to rent with the animals in their care. We will legislate for a presumption that a tenant has the right to live with their pets with limited exclusions allowing landlords to seek an exemption from the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
In addition, the Animal Justice Party supports setting targets to increase the supply of social and affordable housing in Port Stephens in consultation with housing and homelessness experts. We support amendments to tenancy laws to increase legal protections for people who rent by prohibiting 'no grounds' evictions and limiting rent increases.
We also recognise that particular groups of people face barriers to accessing housing, including First Nations people, young people, older women, LGBTIQ+, people with disability, people with mental health issues, people experiencing domestic and family violence, and people on low incomes people with pets. We support an increase in funding for specialist homelessness and social and legal services that support people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
Healthcare
As a Port Stephens resident, I have experienced issues with receiving healthcare in the area.
The Animal Justice Party supports increased investment in accessible and affordable medical, dental and mental healthcare services, including general and emergency care, health promotion and preventative healthcare initiatives.
We support an increase in investment in community health workers to assist people from diverse backgrounds in accessing the health, social and other supports they need.
The AJP supports an increase in nurse and midwife-to-patient ratios in hospitals to ensure adequate staffing, improve patient safety and outcomes and reduce workplace fatigue.
The AJP believes it is vital to develop and implement a strategy to respond to the increasing health impacts of climate change and related environmental crises such as bushfires and floods.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
