Because I am concerned about the future of this country and state. With a young daughter, I am heavily concerned at the fact that this state is $182 billion in debt.
Further to that burden, NSW has some of the fastest falling academic school results in the world.
Liberals and Labor have also committed us to the costly Net Zero transition that will cost tens of billions more hurting small business and families. We used to have some of the cheapest energy in the world.
One Nation NSW under the leadership of Mark Latham is the only party putting forward common-sense policies, supporting families, workers and businesses. Every policy put forward resonates with me.
One Nation is the clear conservative alternative to Labor and Liberal-Nationals parties which are both preaching from the same play book.
One Nation takes a realistic approach, we wont lie to you and make empty promises that can not be delivered, we certainly wont pork barrel electorates with borrowed money.
I am hardworking and I listen to concerns. There are a lot of people hurting across our electorate. We have people struggling to make ends meet and small businesses struggling with increased overheads.
I am an every day battler that shares the pain that our community has to endure. If we have to continually tighten our belts so should the government.
If elected, I will push for common-sense approaches to issues, keeping in mind the whole electorate and not just pandering to a few.
Law and order, education and energy.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
