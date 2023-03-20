Returning to the evidence base of what works in classroom practice, especially with the use of Direct Instruction. Schools also need to develop what John Hattie calls 'Collective Efficacy': sharing a common pedagogy and professional development among teachers, so the whole school moves in one direction. For primary students, this means one 7-year experience instead of 7 one-year experiences as they move from class to class, year to year.

Creating a network of school inspectors to monitor what happens in classrooms: to ensure the curriculum is being followed and that teachers are teaching to best practice standards. These inspectors will report directly to principals and parents, giving them a guarantee that students are being educated in the best possible way (which in early literacy, must mean phonics). Substandard teachers will be removed from the system.

Introducing performance pay for teachers, based on the value they add to student results. Teachers say they want to be treated as an esteemed profession, and One Nation agrees. This means the modern professional standard of measuring performance, with high-achieving teachers receiving greater financial rewards, and failed teachers finding a different profession.

Banning dangerous subject material where teachers are trying to take over the role of parenting. Top of the list is gender fluidity teaching, which is a form of child abuse. We will also return the PDHPE subject to PE (physical education) for students, removing the grab-bag of gender, sexual and relationship indoctrination courses which have been added in recent years.

Improving the basics of learning in the NSW Curriculum. A deep knowledge of key subjects is required: studying the classics of English literature, understanding the virtues of our Western civilisation and fostering pride in the Australian achievement. Post-Modernist 'fluidity theories' and the excessive use of 'source verifications' should be removed from the syllabus.

Creating a new category of government schools: the Best Practice School (those already following the evidence and achieving quality results) to work with under-performing disadvantaged schools to lift their standards. We still have a limited number of evidence-based NSW schools, usually featuring strong, dynamic principals. They need to formally mentor schools that have fallen behind, showing them what is possible with best practice pedagogy, discipline and management.

Introducing a Charter of Parental Rights so that parents have advance notice of what's coming up in the syllabus; a legal right to take their children out of classes which do not accord with their family values; plus, a legal right to be automatically informed of issues relating to gender, sexuality and the personal development of their children. The performance of each government school needs to be constantly measured and reported to parents.

Overcoming the teacher shortage crisis in NSW by reinstating the many thousands of teachers rubbed out by vaccination mandates; plus going outside the existing teaching profession to bring a range of successful people into our schools (such as the Teach For Australia program).

Ensuring that every student is engaged with some form of learning - in particular, addressing the problem of 12-15 year old's (mostly boys) disengaging from the academic curriculum and becoming troublesome in class. Gonski money should be used to buy in vocational offerings (TAFE and private providers) for these students, creating pathways to work based on specialised skill development, work experience and sound careers advice. While a small number of high schools currently do this, it needs to be a system[1]wide standard.