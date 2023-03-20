I am a father and small businessman who grew up in Raymond Terrace and Medowie.
I have been in business my whole working life. I worked as a sales manager, store manager, as well as a business operator across a number of different industries.
I was the president of the Hamilton Business Chamber from 2014 until 2019, and have been involved in local sport committees including as secretary of the Lower Hunter Rugby League Association and local soccer competitions.
As a father of five, I understand the pressures facing young families in Port Stephens, and know that only the Perrottet Government has the experience and the vision to tackle cost of living pressures facing everyday families.
As part of Dominic Perrottet's Liberal team I will be a strong voice for Port Stephens, ensuring the people of Port Stephens have the schools, hospitals and important amenities we need to continue to be a growing, thriving and pristine region.
There are more than 70 cost of living measures on the Service NSW website to assist people with their finances.
The Premier has also announced the Kids Future Fund, which is an investment vehicle for each child born in NSW.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
