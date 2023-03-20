Learn to tow like a pro in this free workshop

If you have a caravan, you'll know that towing isn't always as easy as it looks.
That's why Port Stephens Council and Transport for NSW is hosting free workshops this week where you can learn directly from the experts at Tow-Ed.
The interactive two hour workshop will be held at King Park Sports Complex in Raymond Terrace covering information, tips and demonstrations on towing.
Port Stephens Council's assets section manager John Maretich said the Tow-Ed team will take participants through every aspect of towing from hooking up a trailer, manoeuvring it on the road, parking and of course - reversing.
"It's important that our residents feel road confident and follow the best advice possible when towing a caravan," he said.
"The Tow-Ed team are experts in Gross Combination Mass, the towing capacity of your vehicle, and how best to support and tow.
"They'll explain the rules around storing bikes on the back of a caravan and how to load a caravan safely.
"So, if you've just purchased a new caravan, are thinking of getting a new trailer or you've been towing for some time and just need a refresher - we encourage you to come along.
"We want to make sure our residents have the inside track on towing techniques and are safe and ready to hit the road for their next adventure."
The free workshops will be held at Raymond Terrace on Friday, March 24.
While the workshops are free, spaces are limited to 50 people. Bookings are essential.
To register, go to pscouncil.info/caravan-towing-workshop or contact the Road Safety Officer at Port Stephens Council on (02) 4988 0255.
