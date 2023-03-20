Port Stephens Examiner
With a record 430 entries, there's plenty to see in the 15th Port Stephens Art Prize running March 24-April 2

Updated March 20 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:00pm
Barrington Mist, a framed oil painting by Port Stephens Community Arts Centre member Kay McFarlane-Smith, is being raffled as part of the Art Prize. The winner will be drawn on April 2.

Excitement is running high at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre as members prepare for its first Art Prize in three years.

Local News

