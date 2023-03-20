Excitement is running high at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre as members prepare for its first Art Prize in three years.
But it's not just members from the Nelson Bay arts centre that are welcoming the Art Prize back with open arms.
Artists from right across Australia have poured entries into the prestigious event - now in its 15th year - eclipsing the number of entries that it attracted when it was last held in 2019.
"Due to COVID we have had to wait three years to host our Art Prize exhibition," arts centre president Meryl Miller said.
"We are proud to showcase the high quality diverse works by local, regional and Australia-wide artists.
"There are 430 entries to choose from. We have exceeded the 377 entries in 2019."
Ms Miller said hosting the Art Prize in centre's heritage building - constructed during WWII as a field hospital - provided "additional cultural appreciation" to the event and the exhibition space.
Additionally, funds received from the Art Prize assist members in maintaining the centre's buildings "for the use and enjoyment of all who wish to pursue artistic endeavours", Ms Miller said.
The 15th Port Stephens Art Prize exhibition will open at the centre located in Cultural Close, Nelson Bay on March 24 and run until April 2.
The exhibition's official opening will be held on Friday, March 24, from 6.30pm.
During the opening, winners of the seven prize categories will be announced.
Judges for the 2023 Art Prize are Karen Bloomfield, the president of the Australian Society of Marine Artists and and associate artist with the Royal Art Society of NSW, and Alana Clifton-Cunningham, a professional designer of fashion and textiles.
The categories are: painting, drawing, mixed media (first prize $1500, second prize $500), textiles (first $1000, second $500), miniatures (first $750, second $250), the Port Stephens Prize (first $1500, second $500) and People's Choice Award ($200).
A raffle is also running in conjunction with the Art Prize exhibition. A framed oil painting entitled Barrington Mist by centre member Kay McFarlane-Smith is being raffled off. The winner will be drawn on April 2.
Port Stephens Community Arts Centre is open daily from 10am to 4pm. The centre will close at 2pm on the final day of the exhibition - April 2. Entry into the gallery is free.
Artworks in exhibition are available to purchase.
Tickets to the exhibition opening and awards presentation on March 24, $15 per person, are available to buy online from artscentrenelsonbay.org.au or at the door on the night.
