What a weekend I have had.
On Saturday I was privileged to be invited to visit Broughton Island with our local Worimi folk.
Organised by NPWS, the day provided the perfect opportunity to meet and learn from the first people to walk on the island.
Elder Uncle Neville Lilley welcomed the 100 visitors with the message that "we must walk together into the future". A wonderful cultural presentation by the Worimi kids featured the sea bird, the Gould's Petrel.
Congratulations to the NPWS for organizing such a significant occasion and for making all those who made the trip so welcome.
On Sunday I spent the morning with the Karingal Preschool kids (3 and 4 year olds) at Little Beach. The kids, with fishing rods in hand, were jumping out of their skins with excitement at the prospect of catching their first fish. As you can imaging this was something of a challenge. Knots, bait, casting, tangles and sandy reels.
The level of excitement went up a knotch when a couple of cracker whiting bounced up the beach. After half an hour the kids thought it time to jump in for a swim or dig sand castles. A wonderful morning for all concerned.
