THE Northern Hawks will make their debut in the Real NRL's Denton Engineering Cup on Sunday after many years of chasing elevation into first grade.
The Hawks, who were impressive in their first grade trial against the Entrance Tigers last weekend, will lineup against Newcastle powerhouse West Rosellas at Tomaree Sportsground on March 26 for the first round of the 2023 competition.
The Rosellas have former Knights coach Rick Stone on board as their first grade mentor. For the Hawks, experience combined with young up-and-coming players will be the key to a successful start to the season. Newcastle Rugby League's 2022 player of the year Luke Walsh will continue his stellar career at half back with the Hawks.
Captain-coach Brad Tighe, with over 171 first grade games in the NRL, has already proved his coaching credentials taking the Hawks to a comprehensive win in last year's reserve grade grand final. The forward pack will have rugby league hard man Brad Russell up front.
The Hawks' under-19s will kick off the day at 12.15pm. This team has a line up of young guns from across Port Stephens, Stockton, Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay.
NEWCASTLE Hunter Rugby Union's first grade competition will run with six teams after the Nelson Bay Gropers and Singleton Bulls moved back to the suburban competition.
The Gropers have made the decision as several key players plan to head to Canada and the usual turnover of players retiring and work commitments. With six juniors also in the Wildfires system and young players having been selected to finish their schooling at elite rugby schools, the Gropers production line has slowed down. However the club is determined to field a competitive team in the suburban competition.
Last weekend the club traveled to Ourimbah to play the Razorbacks. With a depleted line up the Bay went down 4 tries to 1. Several players showed good early season form including classy fullback Willie Dunn and Sam Rocher.
FOUR Port Stephens Bandits representative Oztag teams travelled to Coffs Harbour last weekend for the state championships.
The mixed open team captained by Blake Holmes were very competitive and went through to the quarter finals. The men's open squad coached Noel Gibbons were down on troops for the championship, however clever junior Preston Scully, 16, was the players' player of the series.
Another junior rising star also played strongly was Imogen O'Flaherty, 15. She will travel to Ireland later in the year for an international event. Scully and fellow junior Bandits Zac Baron and Josh Bohan have been selected in the Northern Mavericks under- 17 team to play in the City vs Country Championships in June.
