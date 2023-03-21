Port Stephens Examiner
Sports Shorts: Northern Hawks to play first top grade game at Tomaree Sportsground

By Peter Arnold
March 21 2023 - 3:00pm
Northern Hawks captain-coach Brad Tighe and Tyler Randall. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts

THE Northern Hawks will make their debut in the Real NRL's Denton Engineering Cup on Sunday after many years of chasing elevation into first grade.

