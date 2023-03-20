This firesale of Australian assets has to stop. I'm sick of the lie told to Australian people that this is "good economic management". I run a company, I want to deliver a good service but I also want to get more profit. There's nothing wrong with that because people can choose if they want to go on an eco tour or buy a coffee from my cafe. What I think is immoral is giving profit driven enterprises control over things people cannot choose to use or not like our electricity and our water. That is immoral and it has to stop.