Day one action at the main events of Surfest was called off on Monday as high south-easterly winds battered Merewether beach.
A call on the start of the week-long men's and women's 5000-point World Surf League qualifying series contests was initially delayed until 11am.
However, with winds in excess of 40km/h predicted to continue until at least 2pm before easing slightly, organisers decided to call off day one.
A 3.30pm Legends Expression Session featuring Pam Burridge, Jodie Cooper, Pauline Menczer and Rebecca Woods was still a chance of going ahead.
Organisers were due to make a decision on the Legends Expression Session about 1pm.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast cloudy conditions on Monday with a high chance of showers and strong winds southerly 25km/h to 40km/h to turn southeasterly to 15km/h to 25 km/h in the evening.
Port Stephens juniors Taj Turner and Eden Hasson were set to compete in the round of 128 of the Burton Automotive Pro on Monday.
Mikey Clayton-Brown, 19, from Corlette - the Port's highest rated male surfer - will dive into the competition in the round of 64.
Anna Bay's Jasmine Sampson, 21, will compete in the Surfest Women's Pro, also a 5000-point qualifying series event, this week.
