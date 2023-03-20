Port Stephens Examiner
Surfest 2023 day one action at Merewether beach called off because of high winds

Updated March 20 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:46pm
Morgan Cibilic of Australia surfing in Mexico. Picture by Tony Heff/World Surf League

Day one action at the main events of Surfest was called off on Monday as high south-easterly winds battered Merewether beach.

