I'm running to de-corrupt politics in NSW and implement sustainable solutions for our future.
Sustainable Australia Party is an independent community movement with a science and evidence-based policy platform.
One significant reason for leaving Sydney and moving to beautiful Port Stephens was the scandalous overdevelopment of the suburbs and construction without any infrastructure planning such as 45 storey apartment blocks in the midst of suburban houses and shops. I will fight to stop that happening here.
Protecting our environment, stopping overdevelopment and stopping corruption.
We will return real planning powers to local communities through local council.
We need to strop sprawl, which bulldozes bushland and animals habitats.
Related Reading
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.