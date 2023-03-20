Why have you put your name forward as a candidate for Port Stephens in this election?

I'm running to de-corrupt politics in NSW and implement sustainable solutions for our future.

Why are you running for your nominated party in this election?

Sustainable Australia Party is an independent community movement with a science and evidence-based policy platform.

Beverley Jelfs from Fishermans Bay is the Sustainable Australia Party's candidate for the lower house seat of Port Stephens in the March 25 state election. Picture supplied.

What do the people of Port Stephens have to gain by voting for you?

One significant reason for leaving Sydney and moving to beautiful Port Stephens was the scandalous overdevelopment of the suburbs and construction without any infrastructure planning such as 45 storey apartment blocks in the midst of suburban houses and shops. I will fight to stop that happening here.

What do you think the biggest issues are for voters in Port Stephens?

Protecting our environment, stopping overdevelopment and stopping corruption.

What are your party’s policies to improve these issues?

We will return real planning powers to local communities through local council.

Are there any other policies that you want to highlight?

We need to strop sprawl, which bulldozes bushland and animals habitats.

