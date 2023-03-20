HUNTER Rugby Union's premier competition has been reduced to six clubs after Singleton and Nelson Bay dropped to the second tier.
In a shock development, both clubs will compete in Suburban Rugby, previously divisional, leaving premiers Merewether, Hamilton, Wanderers, Maitland, University and Southern Beaches in Premier Rugby.
Nelson Bay finished just outside of the play-offs in first grade last season with a 50 per cent win record.
However, an unexpected exodus left the Gropers with just 28 registered players and unable to field three teams, which is a requirement of Premier Rugby.
Singleton experienced a "challenging" 2022 season and with "shift-work demands" believed they were better placed in the Suburban competition.
Premier Rugby, which kicks off on April 15, will now consist of three rounds and 15 regular-season games. The top-four qualify for the the play-offs, with the grand final set down for August 26.
The relegation of the Gropers and Bulls, follows Lake Macquarie's decision last month to join the Central Coast Rugby Union.
The Roos were relegated from Hunter rugby's premier competition to Suburban halfway through last season due to a series of lopsided scorelines in their top two grades and issues with player numbers.
They applied to the governing body for a return to premier rugby in 2023, but were unsuccessful.
Singleton had an agreement in principle from other club presidents to stay in Premier Rugby and field a team in second and third grades, creating a bye in first grade
However, when Nelson Bay's situation arose, it was not viable for two teams to compete in lower grades only.
"We couldn't work with two clubs not fielding a first grade side," Hunter Rugby Union President James Slattery said. "Our best players would be playing the least amount of rugby. That is why we condensed the premier competition. We will have a concentration of player and coaching talent into those six clubs."
Nelson Bay coach Michael Wiringi said they were guilty of being niaive.
"We had 80 registered players last year and anticipated a lot would return," he said.
"I was talking with recruitment agencies before Christmas trying to get players.
"It got to the stage, where I wasn't even looking at the player's video, we just needed players. We offered to help players with flights, provide a job and set them up.
"We had 28 registered players when we made the call. The rules were we had to have teams in P1, P2 and P3. If we can't do that, suburban is there for us.
"For me nothing changes, I am still there to coach the team, compete and do our best. The committee is on the same page. The aim is always to win."
Singleton will field two teams in Suburban Rugby and Nelson Bay one. The Waratahs return in place of Easts, making it a nine-team competition.
The Friday night Suburban competition has eight teams, up from four last year. Seven teams have nominated for the women's competition.
"You can look it as though the premier competition is shrinking," Slattery said. "I think we are finding the right market for players. The reasons people play team sports are different now to what they were 20 years ago. The social rugby product has doubled in size. Whether it is sport or business, things evolve. This is the next evolution of rugby in the region.
"Hunter juniors are doing a fantastic job and their numbers are growing.
"What we need to get better at is helping the players transition from juniors into senior rugby. We are exploring the establishment of a weight division - 85kg - in seniors next season. We don't have the numbers for a colts comp. This might be way to integrate 18-year-olds into grade."
Singleton dropped to suburban rugby in the 2013-14 seasons where they rebuilt and returned to the top tier.
"Last year was a challenge for us. We forfeited six games in third grade," Singleton rugby manager Anthony Partridge said. "We had 90-plus registered players but the on-going shift work demands create guys who just want to play rugby socially.
"The majority of the rosters up here require people to work every second weekend. Most of the guys see that as social rugby. The amount of social players we have outweigh the amount of bodies who can sustain playing Premier Rugby. Maintaining a consistent crew to play Premier Rugby is our challenge."
The Bulls junior club is thriving and boasts 250 players, including a girls team in the under-14s.
"We have an under-18s side and will try to allocate their games before second grade to get them to integrate with the seniors, "Partridge said. "The problem we have is that a lot of them go off to uni, some get trades in the mines and end up on a work roster as well. For the first time this year I have had long-term players say, with interest rates and the rise in cost of living, I can't afford to get hurt.
"That's not saying we don't want to be in Premier Rugby again. If we have enough bodies next year and we can sustain it, we will try and go back in."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
