Fingal Twilight Markets
March 25: 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay (next to surf club). Time: 4pm-8pm.
There's always something buzzing at this market from new stalls, exciting entertainment, delicious hot food, coffee, drinks and sweets. The only Fingal Twilight Market for March.
Market Day
March 25: Clarence Town Bowling Sport and Recreation Club. Time: 8am-12pm.
Pop in to the Clarence Town Lions Club's monthly market before or after you vote in the state election, say g'day, and check out the goodies for sale before or after you vote in the state election.
Bayway Market
March 25: Bayway Village, 1126 Nelson Bay Rd, Fern Bay. Time: 8.30am-1pm.
Bayway Village Association's market will feature homemade goods, jewellery, plants, candles, arts and craft, bric a brac, barbecue, Devonshire tea and more.
Hinton Markets
March 26: Victoria Hotel, Hinton. Time: 8am-2pm.
Homemade and Handpicked is a new monthly market next to Hinton pub. Browse a great variety of stalls from trash and treasure, homemade goodies to good coffee while listening to some great local talent.
Tomaree Markets
March 26: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. An outdoor market with a wide variety of stalls, food and coffee.
Marina Markets
April 1, 7 and 15: Nelson Bay foreshore, Victoria Parade, near d'Albora Marina. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Homegrown Markets' Marina Market celebrates all things handmade, local and eco-friendly. Street food and live music are also available.
Produce Market
April 1: Port Stephens Council administration building carpark, Raymond Terrace. Time: 9am-1pm.
Find fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods, gourmet produce, plants and butchers. Held the first and third Saturday of the month.
Legacy Markets
April 2: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-3pm
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale.
