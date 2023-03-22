Laughs and learning: Your guide to what's on in Port Stephens

Comedy Hypnosis Show
March 25: Karuah RSL. Time: 8pm. Cost: $37
Join Andy Vening for an evening of hilarious hypnotic fun where volunteers demonstrate the power of their unconscious mind in displays of hilarity and mayhem. Tickets: eventbrite.com.au
Poultry workshop
March 25: 1 Ballat Close, Medowie. Time: 10am-12pm. Cost: $20 per adult, kids under 12 free
If you want to know more about chickens then this workshop will give you loads of information to help guide you in the right direction to be successful. Hosted by JD's Backyard Hens. Morning tea will be provided.
Trailer Boat tournament
March 31-April 2: Nelson Bay. Cost: $40 under-16s, $85 adults
The Club Marine Trailer Boat Fishing Tournament is a family fishing tournament for all ages and skill levels. Enter: tbft.net.au
Bull's Hit Artists
April 1: Majestic Nelson Bay Cinemas. Time: 8pm. Cost: $39
This ingenious event combines music, comedy, satire and new technology to create an original production to keep you laughing and in awe. A one man show starring writer Chris Aisteoir who is renowned for his amazing gift of mimicking the vocal nuances of legendary singers and famous leaders.
School Holidays
April 9-23: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm. Cost: Free
Spend the Easter school holidays making memories with the whole family at SBCC's free kids activities every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. On Easter Sunday there will be a visit from the Easter Bunny and a massive egg hunt.
Karuah by Night
April 15: Longworth Park, Karuah. Time: 5pm-9pm. Cost: Free
An evening of family fun, food and live music. Walk amongst the brightly coloured neon sea creatures, experience a moving, spiritual projection, cast over the large tree by the river and learn about the water and land and enjoy a special light show.
