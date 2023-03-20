The Ridge was designed and built by Greenbuild Constructions for a Sydney family who wanted a luxury escape that would also be available for the public to book. Its guests are indeed in a privileged position. The seven-bedroom, four-bathroom, three-level property is built into a ridge 120 metres above sea level, with uninterrupted views of Tomaree and Yacaaba headlands. It is in Nelson Ridge Estate, a cul de sac of 23 blocks that slope away from the road and have a bush buffer.