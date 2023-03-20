Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Homes of the Hunter | Luxurious Nelson Bay stunner rocks building industry awards

By Stacey Lambkin
Updated March 21 2023 - 10:11am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE construction of luxury holiday home The Ridge Nelson Bay got off to a rocky start when excavator met granite on the elevated Port Stephens site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.