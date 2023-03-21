Stores in the new $40 million Port Stephens Homemaker Centre will open to the public in a four-day grand opening event starting next week.
Leading retail store Spotlight will be the first to open its doors in the Taylors Beach-based centre on Thursday, March 30 which will be followed by the opening of a flagship 5,050sqm Harvey Norman on Saturday, April 1.
The 10.22-hectare centre located adjacent to the Shearwater Estate at 60 Port Stephens Drive will also be home to Autobarn, Pet Stock, Sydney Tools, a Weber Store and, when a tenant is found, a cafe.
Construction on the centre began in October 2021.
The centre has been hailed as a major boost for the Port Stephens economy, culminating in hundreds of local jobs.
Spotlight's grand opening will be held from 7.45am to 3pm on March 30 and will include live music by the Hot Potato Brass Band, kids activities and games, food and coffee, a magician and balloon twisters.
On Friday, March 31 from 9am to 2pm there will be live music, offers and giveaways, coffee and food trucks on site.
Harvey Norman's grand opening on April 1, from 7.45am to 4pm, will include a smoking ceremony, official ribbon cutting, an outside radio broadcast, signings by Newcastle Knights footballer Tamika Upton, a visit by Bingo and Bluey (10am-2pm), a Bluey craft zone, go karts and kids entertainment and food trucks and coffee.
The grand opening events will continue through to April 2, from 10am to 4pm, with family fun and events including a visit to the centre by Bingo and Bluey (10am-2pm), craft, go karts, kids entertainment and food trucks.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.