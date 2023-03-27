The $40 million Port Stephens Homemaker Centre will open to the public in a four day grand opening this week.
In what has been a highly anticipated moment for Port Stephens homemakers, crafters and hobbyists, a Spotlight will open in the Taylors Beach-based centre on Thursday, March 30.
This will be followed by the grand opening of the centre's flagship 5,050sqm Harvey Norman store on Saturday, April 1.
"We're excited for the Port Stephens community to experience our new store design, which includes a dedicated area for our dress and party ranges, as well as a Green Room which holds our entire faux floral range," Spotlight chief executive officer Quentin Gracanin said.
"With Easter and the school holidays around the corner, the opening also comes at the perfect time for everyone to stock up on their essentials."
The centre has been hailed as a major boost for the Port Stephens economy, culminating in hundreds of local jobs.
Mr Gracanin said the $3 million Spotlight in Taylors Beach, its 144th store, would employ more than 25 "local team members".
"We have an amazing, talented and passionate team of all ages, who are excited and ready to welcome the community," he said.
"From Thursday through to the weekend, shoppers can expect an impressive line-up of activities and entertainment from the team on the ground, as well as the team behind the new homemaker centre."
The 10.22-hectare centre located adjacent to the Shearwater Estate at 60 Port Stephens Drive will also be home to Autobarn, Pet Stock, Sydney Tools, a Weber Store and, when a tenant is found, a cafe.
Construction on the centre began in October 2021.
Spotlight's grand opening will be held from 7.45am to 3pm on March 30 and will include live music by the Hot Potato Brass Band, kids activities and games, food and coffee, a magician and balloon twisters.
There will be speeches and a ribbon cutting at 7.45am, with the doors to officially open to customers at 8am. The store will close at 9pm.
On Friday, March 31 from 9am to 2pm there will be live music, offers and giveaways, coffee and food trucks available at the centre.
Harvey Norman's grand opening on Saturday, April 1, from 7.45am to 4pm, will include a smoking ceremony, official ribbon cutting, an outside radio broadcast, signings by Newcastle Knights footballer Tamika Upton, a visit by Bingo and Bluey (10am-2pm), a Bluey craft zone, go karts and kids entertainment and food trucks and coffee.
The grand opening events will continue through to Sunday, April 2, from 10am to 4pm, with family fun and events including a visit to the centre by Bingo and Bluey (10am-2pm), craft, go karts, kids entertainment and food trucks.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
