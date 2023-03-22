Rugby league great Peter Sterling will headline the Port Stephens Family of League's annual kick-off day this year.
Formerly known as the Men of League, the Family of League's event at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Friday, March 31 will raise funds for the independent, grassroots charitable organisation that supports rugby league players and families in need.
"The name change reflects how inclusive we are of supporting families experiencing adversity," Port Stephens FoL secretary Peter Arnold said.
"We help where we can by proving grants and relief packages to families that are experiencing hardship and need a helping hand. All money raised from out fundraising events like the kick-off day goes directly into wellbeing activities."
Sterlo will be the guest speaker of the kick-off event. The champion Parramatta footballer and doyen of rugby league commentators and expert analyst will give kick-off attendees a behind-the-scenes look at his stellar career.
In a career spanning 227 first grade games, the crafty halfback who was known in the 1980s for his flowing blond hair almost as well as he is now for having no hair won four premierships with the Eels, played 13 state of origins for NSW and 14 tests for Australia.
Sterlo will also talk about the great mates he has made through rugby league and share stories of his 30 year's as a pundit, including hosting the much loved Footy Show.
Port Stephens rugby league stalwart Charlie Haggett will emcee the event.
The former Newcastle Rugby League CEO will interview Northern Hawks CEO Andrew Chapman and captain-coach Brad Tighe on their elevation to first grade in the Real NRL and the 2023 season.
There will also be entertainment on the day by traditional Irish comedian Irish Albert.
"The kick-off is a fun day out for anyone, and it lets people know that we're here to help," Arnold said.
Tickets to attend the kick-off day cost $45 per person and include lunch, two schooners and $10 worth of raffle tickets. Bookings are essential. Phone (02) 4982 7173 for tickets. The event begins at 11am.
The kick-off is one of Port Stephens FoL's three major fundraisers for the year. It also hosts a golf day and sinner in May and a bowls day in September.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.