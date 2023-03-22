Port Stephens Examiner
Australia beats Peru in a very hot Tilligerry Football Cup's Women's World Cup

March 22 2023 - 12:30pm
Tilligerry beat Nelson Bay in the women's world cup final.

After a huge day of playing footy in blistering heat, it was Tilligerry Football Club's all age women's team that ultimately came out on top with the World Cup.

