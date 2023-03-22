After a huge day of playing footy in blistering heat, it was Tilligerry Football Club's all age women's team that ultimately came out on top with the World Cup.
Playing as team Australia, the Tilligerry women beat Nelson Bay playing as Peru in the grand final of the club's Women's World Cup at Mallabula on Saturday, March 18.
It was a well earned win after playing a round robin of 6 games on a day where temperatures hit 36 degrees.
Tilligerry FC president Katerina Vuletic said the club had received nothing but positive feedback from the event, which they hope to host annually.
"Everyone seems like they had a great time despite the heat," she said.
"This event gave girls and women an opportunity to play the game to see if they like it before committing to playing a season. I think this event did serve its purpose. We've had a number of girls express and interest in playing."
The world cup event attracted 12 teams in the women's competition, six in the nine to 11 age group and seven in 13 to 15.
Tilligerry FC still has some spots open in teams playing the winter competition, which begins in April. To sign up, contact the club on Facebook.
