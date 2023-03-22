The brains trust from Wirreanda Public School P&C has been hard at work the past few weeks to ensure all of their election-related puns hit the sweet spot before hosting the most on-theme election day cake and lolly stall possible on March 25.
The Greens frogs, Liberal Lollipops, One Nation Nougat and Kate's Caramello Koalas will be available to buy alongside home-baked cakes and slices, coffee and a democracy sausage at the Medowie school on Saturday when it turns into a state election polling booth.
"We've been doing a punny lolly stall since about 2018 and every election, it's always a big hit and well supported," P&C president Rachael Vaughan said.
"It's a play on the classic democracy sausage. We've been able to raise a lot of money for the school through our punny election day lolly stall."
Money raised during the March 25 election stall will be used to supplement a grant state government the P&C received to have an interactive playground installed at Medowie primary school.
Medowie Lions are on board again to cook the democracy sausages, donating all money from sales back to the school.
As of Tuesday, March 21, the NSW Electoral Commission had registered 7792 early votes and 4798 postal votes for Port Stephens.
The Port Stephens seat's early voting figures were among the highest across the state, and continues the trend seen in the 2022 federal election where more voters opted to cast their ballots before election day.
According to the NSW Electoral Commission, a record number of postal applications have been received in the 2023 NSW Election.
On Wednesday, March 22, 540,208 postal votes had been received, representing more than a 117 per cent increase from the 2019 state election where 248,236 applications were received.
In Port Stephens, early voting for the 2023 state election is available at Raymond Terrace Community Church, Nelson Bay Anglican Church and Tea Gardens Council Office until Friday, March 24.
Wirreanda's stall at the May 2022 federal election:
Twenty-six polling booths will be open across Port Stephens from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, March 25.
Anna Bay Scouts will have the barbecue firing at the Anna Bay Public School polling booth on Saturday while Karuah Progress Association will be on democracy sausage duties at Karuah Public School.
Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue will be running an election day barbecue at Club Lemon Tree.
Raymond Terrace Public School P&C will be raising money through a barbecue and cake stall on election day.
On offer will be sausage sandwiches, cakes, bacon and egg burgers, coffee and cold drinks.
Shoal Bay Public School P&C will be running a democracy sausage sizzle from 8am-12pm.
There will also be a barbecue running at Tanilba Bay Public School throughout Saturday. Stage three students will be selling cakes.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.