Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Nsw Election

Labor MP Kate Washington reflects on eight years in the Port Stephens seat as she campaigns for another four years

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated March 22 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are seven candidates from parties including The Greens, One Nation and Informed Medical Options vying for the seat of Port Stephens but with a Liberal candidate on paper alone and nowhere in sight, the 2023 NSW election looks to largely be a one horse race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.