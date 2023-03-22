Property of the week: 6/6 Krait Close, Nelson Bay

6/6 Krait Close, Nelson Bay
There is a lot to love about this beautifully presented apartment in the sought-after area of Little Beach.
For starters, it's on the top floor of a boutique, well-maintained complex of 12 units and enjoys lovely views from its lofty position.
Rare for an apartment, it has two balconies that make the living space even larger and brighter. Open the sliding glass doors right up to let in those refreshing ocean breezes - and relish the abundance of natural light thanks to the unit's clever design.
There are two large, bright bedrooms with built-in robes, a fully renovated bathroom with built-in bath and separate shower, internal laundry and spacious living area with a fabulous brick feature wall that adds texture and warmth to the interior.
The kitchen is also larger than usual for an apartment and well-appointed with plenty of bench and storage space, dishwasher and pantry.
Agent Scott Craig says being on the top (third) floor, the apartment benefits from the extra access to light and cooling breezes.
"And the two balconies provide plenty of open space for an apartment and the extra-large kitchen will suit the keen home cook," he said.
The stylish living area opens to the larger balcony - which is spacious enough for lounge seating - while the dining area abuts the second smaller balcony, with views across treetops towards Tomaree Mountain beyond.
Which brings us to what is arguably the highlight of this terrific property - its location.
Krait Close is a mere a stroll away from Shoal Bay and its magnificent crescent of sandy beach: you can walk all the way to the Tomaree Headland and its peak for astounding views.
Westward is the hidden gem of Little Beach, with its popular safe swimming beach, jetty fishing and Little Beach Boathouse restaurant and Below Deck bar right on the waterfront.
Between Little Beach and the Nelson Bay is Fly Point, an underwater mecca for snorkellers and divers.
"This terrific unit is definitely made for the coastal lifestyle," Scott says.
