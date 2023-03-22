She has her name etched on Surfest's honour board and 2020 women's event champion Bronte Macaulay made a stunning return to Merewether beach on Wednesday.
On a day when top seeds dominated and home-grown rising talent Dom Thomas caught everyone's attention with an impressive aerial display, Macaulay posted the equal-highest heatscore with a two-wave total of 14 points out of a possible 20.
The Western Australian is surfing in Newcastle's 5000-point World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) contest for the first time since winning three years ago.
Sharing the spotlight with Macaulay for the day's top heatscore was Tweed Heads surfer Kobie Enright. Both won their respective first-round heats, held in clean two to four-foot surf, to progress to the round of 32 surfers.
The biggest shock on the first day of women's action was the elimination of Australia/Oceania QS rankings leader Paige Hareb, from New Zealand.
Anna Bay surfer Jasmine Sampson was also eliminated in the first round of the women's competition.
Local hopes Amelie Bourke, Ellie Lambkin and Philippa Anderson plus Newcastle-based South African surfer Sarah Baum are yet to hit the water.
Thomas, from Swansea, was the lone local survivor of the men's draw on Wednesday.
The teenager posted a wavescore of 8.50 points out of a possible 10 for his perfectly executed, full rotation air-reverse on his way to winning his all-Australian heat with a combined score of 12.57 points.
Thomas pipped Jagger Bartholomew (12.00) and Merewether's Luke Hamilton (11.80). Jay Occhilupo (5.60) was fourth.
"It feels amazing," Thomas said post-heat. "I was coming here just to test the waters at a big comp like this. To make it through a couple of heats is pretty sick. I've been really working on my airs and to be able to put one in a comp is pretty sick."
Thomas, who was second in his first-round heat on Tuesday, has now progressed to the round of 64 and is chasing the best result of his young career.
Other locals Zack McMahon, Eden Hasson, Angus Owens and Cooper Puttergill all bowed out of the contest in the round of 96 on Wednesday.
Hitting the water in the next round on Thursday are Merewether duo Jackson Baker - the defending champion - and Morgan Cibilic, plus Corlette surfer Mikey Clayton-Brown.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
