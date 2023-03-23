Port Stephens Liberal candidate Nathan Errington said he was feeling "good" about his chances in the state election despite only being on the campaign trail for two weeks.
"It's going really well," Mr Errington told the Examiner as he handed out how to vote cards in Raymond Terrace on Thursday.
"I've been talking to everyone about the Perrottet team, our long-term plan for a strong economy and our 12 years experience in government."
Mr Errington was announced as the Liberal candidate for Port Stephens in the March 25 state election on the final day of nominations on March 8.
Since being revealed as the challenger to Labor incumbent Kate Washington, who has held the seat since 2015, Mr Errington has lead a mostly quiet campaign.
While he was joined by Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, Taylor Martin MLC, in handing out voting fliers on Thursday, during the election campaign there have been no visits to the area from the Premier or Liberal ministers and no Port Stephens specific election pledges made.
However, Mr Errington said the Liberal Party has a proven track record in delivering promises made to Port Stephens during its 12 years in government.
"We have a good track record on delivering infrastructure investment in Port Stephens," he said.
"We have built an ambulance station in Medowie and the M1 extension is on track.
"We will continue to build infrastructure in Port Stephens."
It is not Mr Errington's first state election. He ran as an independent in an unwinnable position on the same ticket as councillor Kath Elliott in the 2017 Newcastle local government election.
The former Beaumont Street newsagent and president of the Hamilton Business Chamber lives at Beresfield, just outside the Port Stephens electorate.
However, he considers himself a "local boy".
"I grew up here," he said. "I played soccer, cricket, rugby league in Raymond Terrace and Medowie.
"I know the area and its issues".
He said chief among the issues voters are talking with him about is the pressures on families and households.
"I have a small family. I understand pressure on families," he said.
"I believe we [Liberals] have a strong economic plan for the future and to reduce the pressure on families.
"That's why I am making a stand. I will always listen to the people of Port Stephens and believe I can be a strong voice for Port Stephens."
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.