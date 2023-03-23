Port Stephens voters in the thousands are opting to cast their ballot in the state election early.
As of 9am on Thursday, March 23 a total of 12,226 early votes and 4798 postal votes for Port Stephens had been received by the NSW Electoral Commission.
Port Stephens is home to 56,889 registered voters, according to the NSW Electoral Commission.
There has been strong attendance to Nelson Bay's pre-polling centre since early voting opened on March 18.
More people began filtering through Raymond Terrace's early voting centre on Thursday, March 23 - two days out from election day on Saturday, March 25.
A number of the Port's seven candidates have been dividing their time between the Port's three early voting centres, including at Tea Gardens.
One Nation candidate Mark Watson said he was having a "fantastic response" from voters and was feeling confident after six months of campaigning.
"I've thrown everything including the kitchen sink at my campaign. I've left no stone unturned," he said. "A lot of people I am talking to seem disenfranchised with Liberal and Labor and are open to talk about [our] policies."
Mr Watson's first run at politics was as One Nation's candidate for Newcastle in the 2022 federal election.
He said he has spent the past 12 months receiving guidance from One Nation state leader Mark Latham and learning the party's policies.
This combined with "being a local", he said he is feeling good ahead of voting day on March 25.
"I've been in this community a long time. I know a lot of people. I know the issues," he said. "I'm part of the working class. I understand their pain and struggle because I am going through what they're going through. A lot of people are saying they're on struggle street and I understand that."
Mr Watson was one of four Port Stephens candidates that handed out how to vote cards and met with voters at Raymond Terrace pre-poll on Thursday, March 23.
The Liberals' Nathan Errington, Greens' Jordan Jensen and Labor's Kate Washington also campaigned for votes at the centre.
Mr Errington said he was feeling "good" about his chances in the state election despite only being on the campaign trail for two weeks.
"It's going really well. I've been talking to everyone about the Perrottet team, our long-term plan for a strong economy and our 12 years experience in government," he said.
Mr Jensen said pre-polling had been "interesting".
"It's interesting to see the different kind of reactions you get from people - the ones you can talk to about different issues, explore policies to inform their decisions and others who just want to get in there to vote," he said.
"I think there's been a lot of polarisation just in the last five years. I don't think that's really helping a lot of people make a decision which helps them choose policies that are best for them because they're picking parties that have a narrative on what that party's about, which may or may not reflect the policies and the science that backs the policy-making."
Ms Washington has been alternating visits to the Port's three poll-poll booths - in Nelson Bay, Raymond Terrace and Tea Gardens - every day since early voting opened on March 18.
She said she's been "bowled over by the positive response and the kindness shown" by voters.
Animal Justice Party candidate for Port Stephens Michelle Buckmaster has called for voters to show respect towards volunteers at pre-polling booths.
"During the pre-poll period I have witnessed, experienced and [been] advised of disappointing and offensive behaviour by some voters towards volunteers of other political parties," Ms Buckmaster stated.
"These volunteers generously contribute their time to support their party that reflects their values and beliefs, and it's disheartening to see such discourtesy.
"It's important to remember that we are fortunate to have democracy and the opportunity to vote for what aligns with our principles."
The rental crisis was at the forefront of Crystal Lee's mind as the 22 year old from Lemon Tree Passage hit the early voting centre in Raymond Terrace on Thursday.
She said she struggled to find a rental in Newcastle where she moved to study at university.
"It was terrible. I had a really hard time finding a house," she said.
"The rental crisis is a really big issue for me.
"Whoever is voted in, I just want to see something done about this issue, some legislation that won't make it so hard to find a rental."
Michelle King from Karuah, who also voted early in Raymond Terrace on Thursday, said she gave her vote to Labor's Kate Washington as she is someone she can trust.
"It's about politicians listening to the real issues in communities. I was voting for someone who does what she says she's going to do. She goes to bat for us in the bigger political arena and gets our voices heard," Ms Smith said.
Asked what she wants a new government to achieve, Ms Smith's response was simple: "To follow through on their promises and actually do what they say they're going to do".
"We hear all these promises but to see action is what I really want, to have action for our people in our community. We have interest rate rises with the price of living [going up]. Whatever you've promised you're going to do, just do it so we can have some reprieve," she said.
While voting day for the 2023 election is on Saturday, March 25, residents can vote early in Nelson Bay, Raymond Terrace and for the first time Tea Gardens from March 18 until Friday, March 24.
Pre-poll booths are available at:
For opening times at each of these booths, click HERE
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
