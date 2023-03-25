Port Stephens voters headed to the polls on Saturday to decide their state representatives for the next four years.
Labor incumbent Kate Washington, who first won the seat in 2015 and holds it with a 5.8 per cent margin, is seeking re-election.
Her challengers include Michelle Buckmaster (Animal Justice Party), Jordan Jensen (The Greens), Angela Ketas (Informed Medical Options Party), Bev Jelfs (Sustainable Australia Perty), Nathan Errington (Liberal) and Mark Watson (One Nation).
As voting came to a close on Saturday, Port Stephens Labor incumbent Kate Washington said she was feeling "confident" that she would be reelected for a third term.
Ms Washington spent her day greeting voters in Tanilba Bay, the polling booths on the Tomaree Peninsula and Medowie.
"The response was really lovely," Ms Washington said. "People are being very generous and supportive. We'll see if that's reflected in votes.
"I am feeling confident. The Liberals have abandoned Port Stephens. Nt just today, but a long time ago, which will be reflected in their results today. And it should be. We've had the 12 years of privatisation, pork-barelling and broken promises here in Port Stephens and we desperately need a Labor government to be able to deliver what this community needs."
Ms Washington said a lot of the polling booths in Nelson Bay and surrounds had been "really slow" as many residents had already cast their ballot early.
"A lot of people are choosing to early vote. It's an important part of the election cycle now. In many ways it's really good but I think going forward, perhaps the Electoral Commission needs to look at ensuring the offering is available everywhere. There's a lot of booths that have been really slow today but in places like Medowie, where there wasn't pre-poll, and it's really busy," she said.
Australia One Group candidate Robyn George said election day in Soldiers Point felt quiet after a massive week of pre-polling in Nelson Bay.
The first time candidate, running for the Legislative Council (upper house), said the campaign experience had been "enlightening" and "full on" but "great".
"It's been a crazy week, a constant stream in Nelson Bay [pre-poll]. I thought today would be busy, but it's been quiet," Ms George said.
Ms George said she is running for Australia One Group because she trusts leader Riccardo Bosi and the party's policies.
According to NSW Electoral Commission data, 35.83 per cent of voters in Port Stephens cast their vote ahead of election day on March 25.
Home to 60,275 registered voters, by Friday a total of 20,364 early votes had been cast in Port Stephens and 1230 of 4798 postal votes applications had been returned.
Bob Martin, handing out for Labor at Anna Bay on Saturday, said pre-polling at Nelson Bay Anglican Church was some of the busiest he's ever seen with lines sometimes up to 40 metres long throughout the week of early voting (March 18-24).
Wirreanda Public School in Medowie once again proved to be a popular polling both in Port Stephens, seeing a steady stream of voters when doors opened at 8am.
Marina Warner, a Medowie business owner and mother to four children under 9, voted at Wirreanda on Saturday morning, saying her ballot was going to Labor because of its promise to build a high school in the town.
"I am voting for Kate Washington because I think Medowie needs a high school, which is my main reason for voting for Labor," she said.
"I grew up in Medowie and travelled to Hunter River High School [in Raymond Terrace]. So I travelled an hour on the bus to and from school every day. I just don't want my kids to have to do the same."
Wirreanda Public School P&C's political themed Election Day lolly stall is always a hit.
This year the stall includes Prue Car's Pro Medowie High School pencils, Perrottet Popcorn, Minns Minties, Greens frogs, Kate's Caramello Koalas (in up out of Labor incumbent Kate Washington) and One Nation Nougat.
Money raised through the lolly, bake stall, Lions barbecue and coffee van will support the Medowie school's fundraising for a new playground.
Residents flocked to the entrance of Raymond Terrace Public School on Saturday morning to cast their votes.
As people queued across the playground, the canteen was offering a sausage sizzle, cake stall, bacon and egg burgers, cold drinks, tea and coffee, and home made baked goods.
Raymond Terrace local Geoffrey Brennan said Labor had his vote because he wanted to see "a fair go for the pensioners and to fix the roads up".
"Especially the footpaths where I ride this [mobility scooter], every time I go over them at a nice speed all of a sudden I hit a bump and it feels like I'm in motocross," he said.
Colin Roberts from Raymond Terrace said he was voting for Mark Watson (One Nation).
"I feel like they're the only ones that care about freedom of choice and Christian values," he said.
"I'd like to see the new government that comes in help with the issue of homelessness and cost of living in our nation."
Candidates Mark Watson and Nathan Errington (Liberal) made appearances at the booth to hand out flyers and talk to residents.
Mr Watson said he was feeling positive about the election and has enjoyed talking to voters throughout the week.
"Hopefully we can see some change; we're out here fighting for education, law and order, energy, cost of living - all things that are important to people in this community," he said.
Mr Errington said he was spending election day out and about talking to voters why and what they want to see change in Port Stephens.
The Liberal candidate also cast his vote at the Raymond Terrace Public School with his family by his side.
Volunteers were also in full swing across the polling booths handing out flyers to voters.
Volunteer Janice Hilton joined the Australian Labor Party when she was just 16 years-old and has been helping out at all state, federal and local government elections for as long as she can remember.
She arrived at Raymond Terrace Public School for a 7am start and will spend the day campaigning until votes close at 6pm before she helps scrutiny them.
"I love to do this and I love supporting good, hard-working women of parliament in our area," she said.
Ms Hilton said incumbent Labor MP for Port Stephens, Kate Washington has her vote.
"I support Kate because we need better hospital ratios, better public transport, better roads, better education for our kids and a better aged care sector."
Over at Irrawang Public School the democracy sausage barbecue was proving popular.
Woodville mother and daughter Janene and Abby Thompson were indulging in a sausage sandwich after casting their votes on Saturday morning.
Mrs Thompson said the biggest issue on her mind in the state election was cost of living but also finding someone who represented the area well.
"Definitely keeping their promises and following through on what they say is important," she said.
Volunteer Peter Francis was handing out flyers on behalf of Kate Washington and said he was a big supporter.
"Kate is one of the politicians that I admire, she gets out and works in the community as well as working hard for us in parliament so why not hand out?," he said.
Over on the Tilligerry Peninsula, keen voters visited the ballot boxes at Tanilba Bay Public School.
Volunteers Kerry Newman and Jason Russell said it had been a busy morning with Labor incumbent Kate Washignton visiting the polling booth.
"It's been busy and good, plus the rain has held off," Ms Newman said.
Polling booths will be open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, March 25.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
