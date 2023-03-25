Labor incumbent Kate Washington stormed to victory in Port Stephens on Saturday, taking her seat out of marginal territory to a 20-point advantage after a huge 15-point swing against Liberal candidate Nathan Errington.
Ms Washington won Port Stephens from the Liberals in 2015.
Speaking at her victory party at Medowie Social on Saturday night, Ms Washington said public schools, hospitals, housing and a transition to clean energy will be the focus for Labor as it returns to power for the first time since 2011.
The Port Stephens MP holds the Family and Community Services and Disability Inclusion portfolios and said there was "so much work to be done".
"I did just give one of my children a hug and said 'you can refer to me now as minister mum'," Ms Washington said.
"There's so much work to be done to look after the most vulnerable children across the state. It's something that's been burning in my stomach for some time to get into a position where we can make a difference."
Ms Washington said a Minns government would "be able to deliver what this community deserves and what we have missed out on for 12 long years".
"Public schools, public health, public housing and in particular a transition towards a renewable energy future.
"We need to look after our workers, we need to make sure that manufacturing is front and centre here in the Hunter.
"We need to build the skills to fill those jobs."
In her own electorate, she said a new high school would be delivered for Medowie.
Labor has been returned to power in NSW for the first time in 12 years, leaving Tasmania with the only Coalition government in Australia.
Labor needed to pick up 10 seats to form a majority government, but as the adrenalin of a gruelling campaign wore off, they'd won 41 of the 93-member seats in the lower house by 8.30pm.
The election result means every state and federal government is led by the Labor Party in Australia except for Tasmania where Liberal Premier Jeremy Rockliff holds power.
In Port Stephens, Labor's Kate Washington, who is well ahead in the count, has all but declared victory.
Port Stephens Labor incumbent Kate Washington has addressed party faithfuls at Medowie Social after polls closed on Saturday, saying results so far were "extraordinary".
"Not so long ago Port Stephens was one of the safest Liberal seats in the state, tonight that has changed for good," she said.
"We are winning booths that we have never ever, ever won."
A bit after 8pm she lead with 55.42 per cent - way ahead of Liberal Nathan Errington on 19.40 per cent. Mark Watson's One Nation had 13.16 per cent of the vote.
Polling booths have closed and the count now begins.
The Hunter looks on track to have five ministers in the next government with early results having Labor tipped to defeat the Coalition.
The projected statewide swing is 6.6 per cent as of 8pm (polls closed at 6pm), well above pre-poll estimates.
The question appears to be whether Labor will need crossbench support to govern.
Either way, Jenny Aitchison, Kate Washington, Tim Crakanthorp, Yasmin Catley and Jodie Harrison are poised to have ministerial portfolios.
In other state election news:
As voting came to a close on Saturday, Port Stephens Labor incumbent Kate Washington said she was feeling "confident" that she would be reelected for a third term.
Ms Washington spent her day greeting voters in Tanilba Bay, polling booths around the Tomaree Peninsula and Medowie.
"The response was really lovely," Ms Washington said. "People are being very generous and supportive. We'll see if that's reflected in votes.
"I am feeling confident. The Liberals have abandoned Port Stephens. Not just today, but a long time ago, which will be reflected in their results today. And it should be. We've had 12 years of privatisation, pork-barelling and broken promises here in Port Stephens. We desperately need a Labor government to be able to deliver what this community needs."
Ms Washington said a lot of the polling booths in Nelson Bay and surrounds had been "really slow" as many residents had already cast their ballot early.
"A lot of people are choosing to early vote. It's an important part of the election cycle now. In many ways it's really good but I think going forward, perhaps the Electoral Commission needs to look at ensuring the offering is available everywhere. There's a lot of booths that have been really slow today but in places like Medowie, where there wasn't pre-poll, and it's really busy," she said.
Australia One Group candidate Robyn George said election day in Soldiers Point felt quiet after a massive week of pre-polling in Nelson Bay.
The first time candidate, running for the Legislative Council (upper house), said the campaign experience had been "enlightening" and "full on" but "great".
"It's been a crazy week, a constant stream in Nelson Bay [pre-poll]. I thought today would be busy, but it's been quiet," Ms George said.
Ms George said she is running for Australia One Group because she trusts leader Riccardo Bosi and the party's policies.
According to NSW Electoral Commission data, 35.83 per cent of voters in Port Stephens cast their vote ahead of election day on March 25.
Home to 60,275 registered voters, by Friday a total of 20,364 early votes had been cast in Port Stephens and 1230 of 4798 postal votes applications had been returned.
Bob Martin, handing out for Labor at Anna Bay on Saturday, said pre-polling at Nelson Bay Anglican Church was some of the busiest he's ever seen with lines sometimes up to 40 metres long throughout the week of early voting (March 18-24).
Wirreanda Public School in Medowie once again proved to be a popular polling both in Port Stephens, seeing a steady stream of voters when doors opened at 8am.
Marina Warner, a Medowie business owner and mother to four children under 9, voted at Wirreanda on Saturday morning, saying her ballot was going to Labor because of its promise to build a high school in the town.
"I am voting for Kate Washington because I think Medowie needs a high school, which is my main reason for voting for Labor," she said.
"I grew up in Medowie and travelled to Hunter River High School [in Raymond Terrace]. So I travelled an hour on the bus to and from school every day. I just don't want my kids to have to do the same."
Wirreanda Public School P&C's political themed Election Day lolly stall is always a hit.
This year the stall includes Prue Car's Pro Medowie High School pencils, Perrottet Popcorn, Minns Minties, Greens frogs, Kate's Caramello Koalas (in up out of Labor incumbent Kate Washington) and One Nation Nougat.
Money raised through the lolly, bake stall, Lions barbecue and coffee van will support the Medowie school's fundraising for a new playground.
Residents flocked to the entrance of Raymond Terrace Public School on Saturday morning to cast their votes.
As people queued across the playground, the canteen was offering a sausage sizzle, cake stall, bacon and egg burgers, cold drinks, tea and coffee, and home made baked goods.
Raymond Terrace local Geoffrey Brennan said Labor had his vote because he wanted to see "a fair go for the pensioners and to fix the roads up".
"Especially the footpaths where I ride this [mobility scooter], every time I go over them at a nice speed all of a sudden I hit a bump and it feels like I'm in motocross," he said.
Colin Roberts from Raymond Terrace said he was voting for Mark Watson (One Nation).
"I feel like they're the only ones that care about freedom of choice and Christian values," he said.
"I'd like to see the new government that comes in help with the issue of homelessness and cost of living in our nation."
Candidates Mark Watson and Nathan Errington (Liberal) made appearances at the booth to hand out flyers and talk to residents.
Mr Watson said he was feeling positive about the election and has enjoyed talking to voters throughout the week.
"Hopefully we can see some change; we're out here fighting for education, law and order, energy, cost of living - all things that are important to people in this community," he said.
Mr Errington said he was spending election day out and about talking to voters why and what they want to see change in Port Stephens.
The Liberal candidate also cast his vote at the Raymond Terrace Public School with his family by his side.
Volunteers were also in full swing across the polling booths handing out flyers to voters.
Volunteer Janice Hilton joined the Australian Labor Party when she was just 16 years-old and has been helping out at all state, federal and local government elections for as long as she can remember.
She arrived at Raymond Terrace Public School for a 7am start and will spend the day campaigning until votes close at 6pm before she helps scrutiny them.
"I love to do this and I love supporting good, hard-working women of parliament in our area," she said.
Ms Hilton said incumbent Labor MP for Port Stephens, Kate Washington has her vote.
"I support Kate because we need better hospital ratios, better public transport, better roads, better education for our kids and a better aged care sector."
Over at Irrawang Public School the democracy sausage barbecue was proving popular.
Woodville mother and daughter Janene and Abby Thompson were indulging in a sausage sandwich after casting their votes on Saturday morning.
Mrs Thompson said the biggest issue on her mind in the state election was cost of living but also finding someone who represented the area well.
"Definitely keeping their promises and following through on what they say is important," she said.
Volunteer Peter Francis was handing out flyers on behalf of Kate Washington and said he was a big supporter.
"Kate is one of the politicians that I admire, she gets out and works in the community as well as working hard for us in parliament so why not hand out?," he said.
Over on the Tilligerry Peninsula, keen voters visited the ballot boxes at Tanilba Bay Public School.
Volunteers Kerry Newman and Jason Russell said it had been a busy morning with Labor incumbent Kate Washignton visiting the polling booth.
"It's been busy and good, plus the rain has held off," Ms Newman said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
